Seeking Sister Wife: Dimitri Snowden claps back at claims made on social media

Dimitri Snowden of Seeking Sister Wife recently responded to internet trolls who made bold claims about him and his first wife, Ashley.

From what viewers have seen over the last two seasons of the show, Dimitri Snowden presents himself as a calm, sophisticated man.

Recently, Dimitri took to Twitter to reply to some negative statements aimed at him and Ashley.

Fans made some daring claims on social media

One fan of the show wrote, “I don’t care what Ashley and Dimitri say on #seekingsisterwife. I think they’re just two swingers looking for free child care.”

Dimitri waited nearly a week after the post was made to respond.

He simply replied, “damn” followed by three laughing-crying emojis.

I don't care what Ashley and Dimitri say on #seekingsisterwife. I think they're just two swingers looking for free child care. pic.twitter.com/dwUGQUZgAq — Sharon Pisacreta (@SPisacreta) March 23, 2021

Dimitri responded to being called a “swinger.” Pic credit: @dimitrisnowden/Twitter

Another fan of the show tweeted this about Dimitri and Ashley: “I don’t care that these two are polygamists — I care that they’re pretentious a**holes.”

I don’t care that these two are polygamists—I care that they’re pretentious assholes. #seekingsisterwife #TLC pic.twitter.com/aazfcOKGCj — PresentingRebecca Stands w/ Black Lives Matter (@QueenieFrostini) March 23, 2021

Dimitri responded to a troll who called him and Ashley “pretentious a**holes.” Pic credit: @dimitrisnowden/Twitter

Dimitri kept his cool when responding to trolls

Again, Dimitri kept his response short and simple.

He replied, “i’ve been called worse – thank you!” followed by just one crying-laughing emoji this time.

Another fan of the show called out the Snowdens for their fruit consumption. A pic shared by the Twitter user showed the Snowden’s kitchen counter in a clip from this season.

In the pic, there are six bowls of fruit, filled to the brim with apples, bananas, pears, and other fruits.

The user tweeted, “I know they’re putting on a front for the cameras bc noooooobody has that much fruit in their kitchen on a normal day. GTFO”

Once again, in his calm and matter-of-fact demeanor, Dimitri set the record straight.

“we actually consume that much fruit. our children don’t snack on anything boxed or packaged,” he replied.

I know they're putting on a front for the cameras bc noooooobody has that much fruit in their kitchen on a normal day. GTFO #SeekingSisterWife pic.twitter.com/keIBApig67 — Big Ed’s Neck (@dawgmommi_bird) March 23, 2021

Dimitri’s answer to a fan who questioned his family’s fruit consumption. Pic credit: @dimitrisnowden/Twitter

Dimitri and his wife Ashley are polygamists, meaning that he is the only husband in their relationship, but there are multiple wives.

Dimitri and Ashley are back in the hunt for more wives to add to their family

Viewers saw the couple dating a new potential sister wife, Christeline, a single mother from South Africa. And teaser clips revealed that the Snowdens are dating another woman at the same time.

Fans of Seeking Sister Wife are curious to find out if the relationships will yield the Snowdens anymore wives.

Seeking Sister Wife airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.