Videos The Bachelor 90 Day Fiance Real Housewives Teen Mom Duggars Big Brother MAFS Sister Wives Below Deck Jersey Shore LPBW Selling Sunset Survivor The Challenge The Voice
News

Sean and Selena called toxic as abusive relationship plays out in 16 & Pregnant premiere


Sean and Selena from 16 & Pregnant
Sean and Selena have a toxic relationship with a lot of drama and a baby on the way. Pic credit: MTV

Viewers met 16-year old’s Sean and Selena during the premiere of 16 & Pregnant, and there was a lot to unpack from their chaotic situation.

They both have been physically abusive towards each other, and Selena accused, and has proof of, Sean cheating throughout her pregnancy.

Their tumultuous situation is only exasperated by their living situation – which is Selena’s families house with 16 other people living in it.

Sean is very close to his mother, Mary, who has a chronic pain disease that has her considering assisted suicide.

monsterscriticsreality

410 533

📺 We love reality TV.
✨ Our new IG page for re-edited reality clips, memes, and all the piping hot tea.
⬇️ Link in Bio

Monsters and Critics Reality

monsterscriticsreality

#TheChallenge #AllStars will feature plenty of #OGs from the days of #TheRealWorld, #Road Rules, and...

View

Mar 18

1 1
Open
#TheChallenge #AllStars will feature plenty of #OGs from the days of #TheRealWorld, #Road Rules, and #FreshMeat on MTV. However, three competitors synonymous with The Challenge won’t be featured on the spinoff season. They are seven-time winner Johnny Bananas, three-time winner Chris “CT” Tamburello, and two-time winner Wes Bergmann. OG Mark Long’s response as to why that is at link in the bio! (📸: @challengemtv / Instagram)

#TheChallenge #AllStars will feature plenty of #OGs from the days of #TheRealWorld, #Road Rules, and #FreshMeat on MTV. However, three competitors synonymous with The Challenge won’t be featured on the spinoff season.

They are seven-time winner Johnny Bananas, three-time winner Chris “CT” Tamburello, and two-time winner Wes Bergmann.

OG Mark Long’s response as to why that is at link in the bio!
(📸: @challengemtv / Instagram) ...

1 1

Fans of the show were shocked by what they saw on the premiere episode with this couple and reacted to the toxicity they saw.

Comments Box SVG iconsUsed for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

Viewers voiced their concerns about the abusive nature of Selena and Sean’s relationship, with the consideration that they have been together since middle school for a total of five years together.

16 & Pregnant viewers react to Sean and Selena

Selena’s brother, Ricky, loves his little sister almost like a daughter since he helped raise her. He was willing to have them move in with him once the baby was born, but he made it clear that he would hold Sean accountable, which Sean does not like. Viewers like Ricky’s intentions but also hope that he does the same for Selena.

Fans were also shocked by how immature and irresponsible both were when they admitted they never set up a cardiologist appointment for their baby who has a heart murmur.

Viewers are also wondering if they are even in school. Neither mentioned their education amidst the drama, and Sean stopped going to work after the baby was born because he “has places to go and people to see.”

The root of their issues is deep

Sean and Selena are in overwhelming situations, and their volatile characters and bad decisions are only putting them in an even worse place.

Sean’s mom and Selena’s family make a lot of excuses for their bad behavior, which makes their vicious cycle of toxicity continue.

Selena’s mom says it’s “babies having babies.” Both of their attitudes and mentalities about parenthood are vastly immature. They both threaten each other with taking the baby away from one another if they break up.

It is clear that neither knows how to effectively communicate and there are a lot of ultimatums thrown around. Viewers sincerely hope that they can get their adult lives together, come to an agreement, and start doing what is best for their daughter.

16 & Pregnant airs on Tuesdays at 9/8c on MTV

Serena Nitta
Latest posts by Serena Nitta (see all)


If you like this story then follow us on Google News or Flipboard.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
RELATED POSTS
Madisen Beith stars in the first episode of the rebooted 16 and Pregnant. Pic credit: MTV
16 & Pregnant, the original Teen Mom series, has returned to MTV with a full reboot
Chelsea Houska close up with family photo in corner.
Chelsea Houska’s baby Walker June: All the cutest pictures of the newest Teen Mom 2 tot
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x