16 & Pregnant, the original Teen Mom series, has returned to MTV with a full reboot

Eleven years ago, MTV premiered 16 and Pregnant, which immediately became a huge hit.

From 2009-2014, 16 and Pregnant ranked among MTV’s most popular shows. It ran for five seasons totaling 59 episodes with each episode featuring a different pregnant teenager.

The show also spawned numerous spin-offs: Teen Mom/Teen Mom OG, Teen Mom 2, Teen Mom 3, Teen Mom UK, Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant, and, arguably, 16 and Recovering.

Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 are still running, and most of the cast for both shows first appeared on 16 and Pregnant in its first two years on the air.

Now, MTV is trying to re-create the success of the original series with a rebooted version, which premiered last night.

The 2020 series will be very similar to the original

Like the original series, the new 16 and Pregnant will feature one pregnant teen per episode. The episode will follow each young mom on her journey from pregnancy to the first few months of motherhood.

The original series included stylized animations on notebook paper. Along with voiceovers from the girls, the animations gave the series a diary-like quality that viewers loved.

The original series was recognized by The National Campaign to Prevent Teen and Unplanned Pregnancy for its efforts to reduce teen pregnancy.

Like the original, the new version of the show will aim to show the difficulties that young parents face. The new version will still have voiceovers from the teens, but will also bring in the perspectives of other family members impacted by the pregnancy.

The first episode followed Madisen Beith

Last night, viewers finally got to see the long-awaited premiere of Season 6. The episode followed Madisen Beith, a pregnant 16-year-old who lives with her father in Arkansas.

Madisen was raised by Nick, her single father, since her mother wasn’t in the picture. After Nick and Madisen’s house burned down, they moved in with Nick’s best friend David and his family.

Madisen was kicked out of regular school when she got pregnant and decided against going to an alternative school. She had to balance studying for her GED while preparing for a baby and finding a place for herself, her boyfriend Christian, and their daughter to live.

The episode was quite a ride, and if it’s any indication of what’s to come, we’re sure to have a fascinating season.

16 & Pregnant airs Tuesdays at 89/8c on MTV.