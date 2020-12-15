Scott Disick tells Kourtney Kardashian that he loves her and that she’s the ‘best baby maker in town’

Scott Disick might be continuing his flirty attempts to reconcile with his ex, as he recently paid Kourtney Kardashian some sweet compliments online.

In addition to reminding Kourtney he loves her, Disick also chose to praise her as the “best baby maker in town.”

Scott’s comments arrived just after he and Kourtney had reunited, so they could co-parent and celebrate two of their kids’ birthdays. However, it brought plenty of fans to comment, suggesting that the couple get back into a relationship again.

Scott Disick shares cute photo with Kourtney and kids

Late on Monday night, Scott Disick shared a cute photo of him, Kourtney Kardashian, and two of their children all together on a staircase.

On one step, Disick was seated with their recently-turned 6-year-old son Reign on his lap, while a few steps below, Kourtney was holding their 8-year-old daughter, Penelope.

“Thank you @kourtneykardash for being the best baby maker in town, I couldn’t have asked for a better person in the world to have these amazing children with, I love u and our family more than anything in the world 🌎,” Disick put in the caption.

Many fans were gushing over the photo of the proud parents and former couple with their kids. It gained over 1.5 million Likes and numerous comments.

“Just get back together already,” one fan said in the top comment based on Likes.

“Y’all need to have another little one ❤️,” another fan suggested in their comment.

“Please stop looking in other girls what you had once with Kourtney!!!!! You belong with her 💛,” someone else commented as advice to Disick about getting back with his ex.

Scott and Kourtney celebrated their sons’ birthdays together

Based on those IG post comments and others, plenty of fans are rooting for Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian to get back together. The two famously dated from 2006 through 2015 and had their first child, son Mason Dash, on December 14, 2009, so he had his eleventh birthday on Monday.

“Happy birthday mason you have made my life such a better life. Thank you and I love u!” Disick captioned a photo of him and Mason at the beach.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scott Disick (@letthelordbewithyou)

That post brought in Mason’s grandmother Kris Jenner to comment, “Love you both!!!!”

Mason’s younger brother, Reign Aston, was also born on December 14, but in 2014, and is celebrating his sixth birthday on Tuesday. Disick shared a separate IG post to celebrate his big day.

“Next up! My little angel reign you have also made my life so much better and I thank you and love u!” Disick wrote, sharing a photo of him holding his son in front of a beach scene.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scott Disick (@letthelordbewithyou)

Scott and Kourtney’s daughter, Penelope Scotland, arrived on July 8, 2012, so she’ll have to wait a bit to get a post of her own from her dad.

Meanwhile, Mason and Reign got a nice celebration which took place at their mother Kourtney’s home. Disick was there to celebrate with Kourtney as well as her newest friends, social media star/actress Addison Rae and Spanish singer Rosalia Vila Tobella. The event featured large balloons to spell out the kids’ names, a ramen truck they hired to provide food, and a pet snake that may have been given as a birthday gift.

According to the Sun UK, noticeably absent from all the partying was 19-year-old model Amelia Hamlin, who is rumored to be dating Scott Disick. However, a source close to the situation suggested Scott and Amelia are “talking and hanging out, but neither are looking for anything serious.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns to E! in 2021.