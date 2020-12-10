Kourtney Kardashian lands movie role in He’s All That alongside Tik Tok star Addison Rae

Keeping Up With the Kardashians might be coming to an end, but Kourtney Kardashian is booked and busy.

The eldest of the famous KarJenner sisters has apparently set her sights on the acting world and has already booked her first gig.

Kourtney will have a cameo in He’s All That alongside her friend, Tik Tok star Addison Rae, who plays the lead in the movie.

And if the title sounds familiar, that’s because this is a remake of the 1999 cult classic She’s All That, which starred Rachael Leigh Cook and Freddie Prinze Jr.

Kourtney snags movie role

The brunette beauty is currently studying her script as she gears up to show off her acting chops.

Kourtney shared the news with the world on Tuesday December 8, by posting a photo of herself laying in bed with the movie script in hand.

She simply captioned the post, “studying” and she tagged the Instagram page for the movie, He’s All That.

Her friend and now castmate, Addison Rae also commented on the post as followers and friends sent in their congratulations to the KUWTK star for snagging the role.

The 41-year-old will reportedly play a character by the name of Jessica Miles Torres.

The Instagram page for the movie re-shared Kourtney’s post on their IG Stories with the caption, “Introducing Jessica Miles Torres #HesAllThat.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash)

He’s All That remake

As we mentioned earlier, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star will also share the screen with 20-year-old Addison Rae.

It was revealed a few months ago that Addison Rae had snagged the lead role in He’s All That.

The movie is a gender-swapped remake of the classic romantic comedy and will have Rae playing the character Padgett Sawyer –mirroring Freddie Prinze Jr.’s role in the original film.

Prinze played a very handsome and popular high school jock who gets dumped by his equally popular girlfriend. He then hatches a plan to transform a nerdy girl into the next prom queen.

However, unlike the original movie, the remake will be told from the perspective of a teenage girl instead of a boy.

The movie is directed by Mark Waters and will also star Tanner Buchanan and Madison Pettis.

Pettis is most known for her role in popular Disney hit, The Game Plan where she starred alongside Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, who played her father in the film.

Madison was only 8-years-old at the time, but now the talented actress is all grown up.

For now, a release date for the film has not been revealed.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns to E! in 2021.