Scientology whistleblower Mike Rinder dead at 69

Mike Rinder died at the age of 69 following a battle with cancer.

He was part of Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath, serving as the actress’ co-host.

They quickly became more than just good friends; they were family.

With both being ex-communicated from Scientology, their experiences were similar — including the loss of family members and friends who remained in the religion.

He worked to expose Scientology in 2007 after being raised in the religion and being one of the top-ranking officials.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Unfortunately, his battle has ended; Mike has plenty of people who will continue to fight the battle against Scientology.

Mike Rinder’s wife shares his final words

Mike Rinder’s death didn’t come as a shock to those who knew and loved him. He had been open about his battle with cancer, and in recent weeks, things seemingly took a turn.

His wife, Christie, announced his passing on Instagram and included some final words Mike wanted to share in the wake of his death.

He wrote, “‘If you are reading this, I have shuffled off this mortal coil in accordance with the immutable law that there are only two certainties in life: death and taxes.

My blog site will remain as an archive of more than 4000 posts and 300 thousand comments.

It has been a labor of love and passion which has allowed me to speak my mind and offer my perspective with no outside filters.

I have been lucky — living two lives in one lifetime. The second one the most wonderful years anyone could wish for with all of you and my new family!

My only real regret is not having achieved what I said I wanted to — ending the abuses of Scientology, especially disconnection and seeing Jack into adulthood. If you are in any way fighting to end those abuses please keep the flag flying — never give up. And please, if you are able in some way, help Christie and the boys to move forward into the next chapter of their lives.

I know many of you will be inclined to send flowers, I ask you not to. Instead contribute to Jack’s college fund. Unfortunately this is a government site so is not very user friendly, if you want to use a credit card click the donation button and Christie will redirect it. (See links in bio.)

Let the flowers grow and look to the future…

With that said, I rest in peace.

Mike

The life of the dead is placed in

the memory of the living — Cicero'”

Mike Rinder and Leah Remini became voices for ex-communicated Scientologists

Mike Rinder spoke out about Scientology long before Leah Remini decided to put together Scientology and the Aftermath.

His work began in 2007, and Leah was still part of Scientology until 2013.

Together, they were two of the biggest troublemakers for the religion, and their accounts and documentation showed the world what would happen to people who left and would speak out about what happened when they were in the organization.

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath ran for three seasons on A&E and garnered plenty of attention from people worldwide. They had several people on the show to tell their stories about leaving Scientology or losing family members to the religion.

Last month, Leah visited Mike and his family in Florida. She shared some snaps from their visit and highlighted some people there to help Mike and Christie.

Mike Rinder was a huge voice for the voiceless former Scientologists, and his work will continue through his friends and colleagues.

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath can be streamed on Hulu and Tubi.