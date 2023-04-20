Scheana Shay addresses rumors about her husband hooking up with Raquel Leviss

Scheana Shay may not be tough enough to punch, but she sure can be intimidating when it comes to life-altering rumors.

On Wednesday night’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Scheana took the hot seat to discuss all of the Vanderpump Rules drama that has flipped the spin-off series upside down.

While answering a few rapid-fire questions, the Vanderpump Rules OG was asked to address the recent rumor that her husband, Brock Davies, had hooked up with their friend and co-star, Raquel Leviss.

Scheana said that while she never believed the internet gossip, she didn’t let him off the hook that easily.

“I absolutely did question him, because, after all of the Tom and Raquel stuff, which I didn’t think was true, I obviously had to ask,” she explained.

Scheana and Brock were good friends with both Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss prior to “Scandoval” — when Tom’s girlfriend of nine years, Ariana Madix, found out that Tom had been cheating on her for months with Raquel.

Vanderpump Rules’ Scheana Shay questions Brock Davies about Raquel Leviss rumors

Although Brock immediately said that he “absolutely” did not ever hook up with Raquel, Scheana felt it was necessary to ask him another follow-up question.

“Did she ever try?” Scheana said she asked Brock, explaining that while she has always trusted her husband, she doesn’t trust Raquel after carrying on an affair with Tom.

Brock denied that Raquel had ever attempted anything with him, however.

Viewers just watched Brock and Scheana’s wedding ceremony in Episode 10 of the current season, where Scheana also revealed that they had already been legally married for the past year. The two also share a daughter, Summer Moon, who will turn 2 on April 26.

The rumor undoubtfully had fans worried, especially with the idea of a family breakup on the line.

Some even delved into past vlog footage of Scheana’s to see if there were any clues to debunk the claims, with one clip raising eyebrows as Raquel and Brock went on a pizza run — alone — at 4 a.m.

So Brock and Raquel were drunk and out together without his wife!!#VanderpumpRules pic.twitter.com/w822QoJiES — JR- bravo addict (@joyrosenberg) April 11, 2023

Luckily, the rumor can now be put to bed, and Vanderpump Rules fans can go back to focusing all of their time on Scandoval.

What is Raquel and Scheana’s relationship now?

While Scheana and Raquel were good friends over the past few years, with Scheana often sticking up for the SUR waitress, things have now taken quite a turn.

Scheana was one of the first to find out about Tom and Raquel’s affair, as Raquel and Scheana were in New York filming WWHL when she was given the news.

Upon finding out, Raquel initially claimed that Scheana punched her and slammed her up against a brick wall, giving her a black eye and a scratch on her eyebrow.

She was granted a restraining order against the Good As Gold singer, which was dropped right before their court date.

Raquel seemingly filed for the restraining order just to assure the two wouldn’t have to speak during the filming of the Season 10 reunion, and it was later confirmed that Scheana only pushed Raquel — not punched.

Scheana has since joked about the fact that her nails are too long to even form a fist, which she proved on Wednesday night’s Watch What Happens Live.

The two are clearly no longer friends, as Scheana has also been best friends with Ariana for over a decade and has been her number-one supporter.

Scheana even went as far as to replace Raquel’s face with Lala Kent’s in some of her wedding photos.

Whether or not Scheana and Raquel will ever reconcile remains to be seen, but it’s safe to assume their friendship is over for good.

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.