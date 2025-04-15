Savannah Chrisley splits from Robert Shiver after nearly two years

Savannah Chrisley has had a tough couple of years.

Her parents are in federal prison, serving years-long sentences while she raises her two younger siblings, Grayson and Chloe Chrisley.

The reality TV star began dating Robert Shiver in August 2023, but it wasn’t confirmed until almost a month later.

With all of the complications in her life, she has continued to fight for her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley.

Savannah even introduced Robert to her mom during a visit to the Kentucky prison where Julie is being held.

Now, it seems that their relationship has run its course.

Savannah Chrisley reveals split from Robert Shiver

During the most recent episode of Unlocked, Savannah Chrisley revealed that she and Robert Shiver had split.

She did the podcast solo to address what she called the “elephants in the room.”

The former couple kept their split quiet for several weeks. Savannah revealed they ended things on March 6, over a month ago.

Savannah said, “It’s been about a month and a half since Robert and I broke up. So there it is. Robert and I broke up on March 6. Not that I’m keeping track of dates or anything, but I have taken a lot of time to process things and truly grieve the loss of the relationship that I thought was gonna be where I was for the rest of my life.”

Sharing the news wasn’t easy for the Chrisley Knows Best star. She said she has been working through this “stage” in her life and revealed that she was feeling hurt.

Robert ended the relationship, and Savannah discussed the fallout from losing the person she believed she could spend the rest of her life with.

What’s next for Savannah Chrisley?

As Savannah Chrisley continues to mourn the life that could have been, she is still working hard to get her parents freed from prison.

She has advocated for them since they began serving time and has worked tirelessly for reform in the prison system.

Her work has shed light on the inhumane treatment of prisoners within the system. Savannah and her brother, Chase Chrisley, have seen deplorable conditions while visiting their parents, and she has spoken about it.

Savannah will not give up on her parents and will continue to fight for them until she can bring them both home. She may be mourning the loss of a relationship, but she is moving forward and focusing on her family.