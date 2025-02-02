Savannah Chrisley shares special moment with Julie Chrisley: ‘I miss you so much Mama’

Savannah Chrisley is missing her mom.

Todd and Julie Chrisley are serving time in federal prison, and they still have years left on their sentences.

The Chrisley Knows Best daughter has been raising her brother Grayson and her sister/niece Chloe since her parents began serving their time. She has been visiting her parents as often as possible, balancing her siblings with school, and has continued to work to support them.

Savannah has a lot on her shoulders and sometimes needs her mom. However, that isn’t an option until Julie completes her sentence, which is still a little over three years away.

Her relationship with Julie has always been close. The mother-daughter duo was a hit on their reality TV shows, and many have continued to follow the family through its ups and downs.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

When Savannah is having a tough time, she often shares throwbacks to some of the happier moments, especially when missing Julie.

Savannah Chrisley throws back to a happier moment

On Instagram, Savannah Chrisley shared a video of her and her mom sharing a moment.

She captioned the throwback, “I miss you so much Mama… Please come home soon 💔😭 #bringthemhome.”

It’s been two years without Julie Chrisley or Todd Chrisley for the reality TV star. The Chrisleys were an incredibly tight family, and being split up has been hard on all parties.

Savannah Chrisley speaks out about the horrors of prison

Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley has been used as an outlet for Savannah to talk about what’s been happening with her parents, including updates on their case and their living conditions.

Julie Chrisley has shared some horrendous information with her daughter, who recently read some of the letters her mom sent her.

There have also been concerns about Todd Chrisley’s situation. He is housed in Pensacola, Florida, where the living conditions aren’t ideal. Savannah has actively worked to get the prison closed but is concerned about where her father will go when he is moved.

Savannah worries they will move him further than the guidelines suggest for where they will be released. Someone in the prison reportedly has issues with Todd, and she fears retaliation.

So much has happened in the two years since her parents reported to prison in 2023, and each day brings new challenges. Savannah has been holding things down, but she has her moments when she misses her mom and dad, especially when things are tough.