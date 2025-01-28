Julie Chrisley details ‘traumatic moments’ behind bars in letters to Savannah Chrisley

Savannah Chrisley was an emotional wreck on the latest episode of her podcast as she read a prison letter from her mom, Julie Chrisley.

The four-page document detailed the most traumatic moment the 52-year-old has endured since being behind bars.

Savannah was in tears as she read Julie’s account of her experience at the infamous Grady County jail in Oklahoma, calling it the “most disgusting place” she had ever seen.

Julie was temporarily transferred to the location before her September 2024 resentencing hearing, where she was requested to attend in person.

In the letter, the mom of three reasoned that she had heard horror stories about the institution and had requested to attend the hearing via Zoom to avoid being moved.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

However, Julie’s request was denied, and she had to attend the hearing in person at the federal court in Atlanta, Georgia.

Savanna Chrisley tearfully reads a prison letter about Julie Chrisley’s “traumatic moments”

This is not the first time Savannah has shared updates about her mom, but a recent letter from Julie left her in tears.

The 27-year-old read the four-page document on her podcast, Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley.

The YouTube video titled “Prison Letters: Julie’s Most Traumatic Moments Behind Bars” featured Julie’s account of her transit from FMC Lexington to Grady County in 2024.

The journey included hours of bus rides, airport transfers, and six days locked inside a holding pod before arriving at Grady County jail.

“I had heard so many horror stories of Shady Grady,” confessed the Chrisley family matriarch. “It was the most disgusting place I’ve ever seen.”

Julie described the location, noting that the “disgusting bathroom” had three toilets side by side without dividers or any privacy.

“There were cameras in the bathroom above the toilet. I was mortified and traumatized,” she exclaimed in the letter.

Julie recounts her “worst experience” since being incarcerated

Julie shared more about her time locked inside a pod at Grady County, noting they didn’t have clean water to drink.

“The drinking water was horrible. It was straight out of a bathroom faucet and smelled and tasted like lake water,” she shared.

However, the mom of three got creative behind bars and used a microwave to boil the water before drinking.

Julie talked about the other conditions at the location, on top of being “locked in 24/7.”

“Grady County lived up to every horror story that I had ever been told,” she confessed in her letter to Savannah. “The process was the worst experience I had faced since being incarcerated.”

After nine days at the location, Julie was transported back to FMC Lexington.