Savannah Chrisley ‘concerned’ about Todd Chrisley amid prison transfer

Savannah Chrisley won’t stop speaking out about the conditions in the prisons where her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, are being held.

The reality TV star has been vocal about her parents’ conditions, most recently revealing that the Pensacola location where Todd is housed does not have heat.

Savannah has had to manage everything happening with her parents while caring for her brother, Grayson, and sister/niece, Chloe.

Still, she continues highlighting the prison system’s injustices, calling them out at every turn.

During the recent episode of her Unlocked podcast, Savannah talked about the Pensacola prison being shut down being “bittersweet” because she doesn’t know where her dad will go.

However, she is happy it is happening because the conditions there are not fit for anyone to live in.

Savannah Chrisley worries about where Todd Chrisley will be sent

Savannah Chrisley is concerned about where her father, Todd Chrisley, will end up once the Pensacola prison is shut down.

There are rules to follow about transfers, and the intention is to keep the prison within 500 miles of where they intend to be released.

The closest federal prison is two hours away from Pensacola, which adds more travel time for Savannah and her siblings when they visit their father.

However, that would be the best-case scenario, though the blonde beauty isn’t sure that will happen. Savannah noted that she is concerned about “retaliation” from an employee at the facility who “hates” Todd.

Savannah Chrisley wants to halt prison demolition

It may sound like a crazy thing to hear Savannah Chrisley say she wants to halt the demolition of the building that has caused her father to suffer, but there is a method behind the madness.

The podcaster revealed that she needs a complete building inspection to proceed, but a demolition will make that impossible.

Savannah said, “I need to know the amount of lead-based paint, black mold, asbestos. I need to know the numbers in the drinking water. I need to know it all because there are men leaving there with numerous medical issues. Cancer, you name it.”

Concerns about the conditions when Todd Chrisley is moved to another facility also arose. In the same episode, Savannah details how horrific the transfer was for her mom, Julie Chrisley, which sparked additional concerns for her.

Things are happening behind the scenes, with Savannah attempting to get answers and exposing the inhumane conditions prisoners are subjected to while housed in these facilities.

She won’t stop fighting, especially with years still left to serve on her parents’ prison sentences.