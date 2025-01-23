Savannah Chrisley shares ‘heartbreaking’ conditions Todd Chrisley is dealing with

Savannah Chrisley can’t sit down and keep quiet when something bothers her.

She has been working tirelessly to bring light to the conditions prisoners are being forced to live in — specifically where her dad, Todd Chrisley, is currently serving his prison sentence.

The Chrisley Knows Best star has updated her fans and followers as Todd and Julie Chrisley serve their sentences. She is raising Grayson and Chloe Chrisley as a single mom.

So much has changed for the blonde-haired beauty, including where she focuses her time. Savannah has done a lot of research about prison regulations and interviewed several people on her Unlocked podcast.

Splitting her time between her dad and mom has been challenging, but she frequently flies or drives to see them. Savannah wants to ensure they are treated humanely and voices her concerns throughout the public forum she’s built for herself.

Her biggest concern right now is how Todd handles the extreme Florida weather.

Savannah Chrisley discusses ‘heartbreaking’ conditions

With most of the country seeing unprecedented weather, the southern states were hammered with snow earlier this week.

Todd Chrisley is serving his time in Pensacola, Florida, which received around 10 inches of snow.

Savannah Chrisley revealed the prison has no heat as the temperatures dipped below freezing. She said the men were doubled up in sweatpants, socks, and sweatshirts as they attempted to remain warm.

Not only is there no heat, but there is also no hot water in parts of the building.

The reality TV star called the situation “heartbreaking.”

This isn’t the first time Savannah has outed the prison for temperature issues. She revealed that the facility did not have air conditioning either- a must for the sweltering Florida summers.

Savannah Chrisley is holding the family down

With Todd and Julie Chrisley in prison, Savannah Chrisley has stepped up for her brothers and sister/niece.

Chase Chrisley hasn’t talked much about his role in helping Savannah raise the kids, but she has taken on the brunt of the responsibility.

Grayson Chrisley recently left for college. Savannah made sure he had everything he needed, ensuring he would have the best opportunities possible.

Savannah has done her best with the circumstances she’s been given, and her boyfriend, Robert Shiver, has helped fill in the gaps. The couple appears to be getting serious, as he’s met Julie Chrisley.

We expect more updates from Savannah about her personal life in the coming months. Still, for now, she is tirelessly working on getting her parents released from prison by any means necessary — including making waves for the institutions where her parents are housed.