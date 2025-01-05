Savannah Chrisley’s heart is breaking’ over brother Grayson Chrisley—Here’s why

Savannah Chrisley is about to say goodbye to her younger brother, Grayson Chrisley, and admittedly, her “heart is breaking” over the situation.

It’s nothing as tragic as their parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, heading to prison, but that doesn’t make it any less sad.

We’ve been watching Grayson on TV since he was eight, but time has flown by.

The youngest of the Chrisley siblings turned 18 in May 2024, and now he’s heading to college.

Big sister Savannah is having a difficult time with that, having gained custody of Grayson and her niece Chloe Chrisley after Julie and Todd’s 2022 conviction.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The Growing Up Chrisley star has been doing her best to parent the duo, and now she has a bittersweet milestone to celebrate.

Savannah Chrisley admits to heartbreak over her brother Grayson Chrisley

It’s time for another sad goodbye in the Chrisley family as Grayson gets ready to leave home for college.

Savannah has been helping her brother prepare for the four-year experience, but she’s having a hard time.

The 27-year-old posted a few updates on her Instagram Story, asking, “Why did no one prepare me for how hard this is going to be?😭.”

“Taking Gray to college on Sunday and I’m a wreck,” she confessed.

Savannah noted in her post that she’s excited for her brother to go off and experience college, adding, “But boy, is my heart breaking.”

In another Instagram Story, the proud big sister posted a throwback photo of herself as a child and Grayson as a baby, writing, “My best friend from day 1.”

Savannah Chrisley is heartbroken over her brother, Grayson Chrisley. Pic credit: @savannahchrisley/Instagram

Grayson Chrisley is going to college in Alabama

It hasn’t been easy for Savannah and Grayson amid their parent’s incarceration, and now Todd and Julie will miss another big milestone.

Grayson is all grown up and ready to start a new adventure away from home.

The newly minted adult is heading to the University of Alabama, and while he was excited to leave home, the nerves are now starting to kick in.

Grayson made the admission when he joined his sister on her podcast, Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley.

“Grayson’s ready for Bama but I don’t know if Bama is ready for Grayson! 👀 #RollTide,” Savannah captioned the Instagram post.

When she asked Grayson how he was feeling, he confessed, “I don’t know; I get more nervous the closer it gets…It’s going to be tough.”

Before his trip to college, Savannah treated Grayson and Chloe to a Christmas getaway abroad.

She posted several photos from the tropical vacation, which marked their second holiday season without their parents, Todd and Julie.