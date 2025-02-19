Savannah Chrisley admits to financial struggles amid parents’ prison stint

Savannah Chrisley’s life took an unexpected turn when her parents Todd and Julie Chrisley were sent to jail.

The Growing Up Chrisley star recently opened up about the struggles of being the breadwinner for her family and the ongoing hardships.

Savannah has had her share of financial difficulties, admitting in a recent interview that she’s had to work “multiple jobs” to stay afloat.

She became the legal guardian of her younger brother Grayson Chrisley and her 12-year-old niece Chloe Chrisley, whom her parents adopted years ago.

Grayson, who played a big role in helping with Chloe, recently left for the University of Alabama so now Savannah’s on her own.

From an outside perspective, she seems to be managing well; however, it’s been an overwhelming endeavor for the 27-year-old.

Savannah Chrisley admits to having financial struggles

Savannah Chrisley shared an update on her new life without her parents, Todd and Julie, and admittedly it hasn’t been easy.

In the past few years, so many things happened that Savannah did not plan for including taking on a parental role for Chloe and Grayson in more ways than one.

“I wasn’t expecting to get two kids,” she confessed in an interview with PEOPLE, adding, “I’ve struggled.”

Savannah explained that taking care of the kids plus legal expenses for her parents has caused a major dent in her pockets.

Despite the worrying situation, the former reality TV star explained why she always appears in good spirits.

“Sure, I put a smile on my face. I look the part; I play the part,” said Savannah. “But it doesn’t mean I actually am the part. You fake it till you make it.”

Savannah Chrisley works multiple jobs to take care of her family

Savannah shared more details about her financial struggles, noting that she’s doing everything to care for her family.

“I’ve had to work multiple jobs. I sell houses. I do podcasting. I do social media influencing. I do anything that comes my way,” she told the media outlet.

When we first met Savannah on Chrisley Knows Best in 2014, the carefree teenager had nothing to worry about, certainly not money.

However, “Like any other teenager who got on TV and had money, I spent it like it was never going to end,” she admitted.

That money is long gone, and while her parents are away Savannah is working hard to manage her financial responsibilities.

“I’m no better than anyone else out here to have to struggle,” she said. “I know that I have two kids to provide for, and I know I have two parents that I need to get home.”