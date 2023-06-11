Grayson Chrisley reveals struggle amid parents’ incarceration

Grayson Chrisley recently celebrated his 17th birthday, bringing him one year closer to being an adult.

It was his first birthday since his parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, began serving their time in separate federal prisons.

For the most part, Grayson has remained quiet about his feelings regarding his parents’ sentence and life without them.

Savannah Chrisley is his big sister and guardian since his parents are away. She hosted him on her podcast and he revealed some of his struggles.

Grayson grew up in the spotlight, having debuted on Chrisley Knows Best as a little boy. Watching what was said in the media about his parents affected him, and he’s ready to discuss it.

On Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley, Grayson revealed how having his parents in separate prisons affected him and his guilt when he didn’t see them, and he even compared the situation to being “worse” than if his parents had just died.

Grayson Chrisley says prison for his parents is ‘worse’ than if they were dead’

While appearing on Savannah Chrisley’s podcast, Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley, Grayson Chrisley opened up about struggling with the reality of life with his parents in prison.

He admitted to feeling bitter about the situation.

Grayson said, “To me, it’s worse than them dying. Because they’re here, but they’re not here. So it’s just time that’s being wasted. I’m saying, like, if they died, there’s no possibility of you getting any more time with them. So it’s over.”

The reality TV star also revealed the guilt about wanting to see his parents but also wanting to enjoy being a teenage boy. Grayson confirmed his parents want him to live his life and not just pause while they serve their time, but if he misses a visit, he feels guilty.

Todd and Julie Chrisley are appealing their convictions

Todd Chrisley is currently serving 12 years in a federal prison in Florida, while Julie Chrisley is serving seven years in a federal prison in Kentucky. They are working to appeal their convictions and maintain their innocence.

The Chrisley siblings attempt to trade off weekends visiting their parents, where Savannah Chrisley takes Grayson and Chloe Chrisley with her, and Chase Chrisley sees the opposite parent.

During Grayson’s appearance on the podcast, the siblings talked about the 15-hour drive to see Todd for the weekend, whereas Julie is much closer.

Savannah and her siblings hope that Todd and Julie will win their appeals and be able to return home. She has spoken out about the conditions her parents live in while incarcerated.

She is doing the best she can, given the situation.