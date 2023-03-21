Savannah Chrisley has hit the gym a lot recently.

She’s shown off some of her gains this time and shared that working out with her “best friend” and brother, Grayson Chrisley is “heaven.”

The Chrisley Knows Best star has guardianship over Grayson and her sister/niece, Chloe Chrisley. She’s raising them while their parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, spend time in federal prison.

Savannah appears to be using the gym as an outlet for stress. She hasn’t said much about how she’s dealing with things, except for missing her mother and father and talking about the prison conditions where her mom Julie is serving her time.

So much has changed for the reality TV star over the last year, but she continues to make gains and improve her business ventures.

Working out is just one part of Savannah Chrisley’s life, but one that she enjoys.

Savannah Chrisley poses with Grayson Chrisley

When Chrisley Knows Best debuted, Grayson Chrisley was a little boy. He’s grown up in front of the cameras and is almost an adult now.

Savannah Chrisley has always been close with her siblings, but her bond with Grayson and Chloe Chrisley differs from that of her older brother, Chase Chrisley.

Taking her to her Instagram Story, Savannah posed with Grayson for a gym selfie. She was clad in spandex, while he chose to wear a sweatshirt. The equipment was visible behind them as the two captured a moment Savannah coined “heaven.”

Sassy by Savannah

Savannah Chrisley launched her own beauty line, and she is successful with it. The Chrisley Knows Best star knows how to market and used her fame to aid the success.

Her lines are all cruelty-free, vegan, and paraben-free. She has fragrances, lip kits, palettes, hair tools, and more. Everything is branded with her signature Sassy stamp, and Savannah often models the products.

On her about page, Savannah reveals the name behind her company is very sweet. She said, “Sassy is a nickname that was given to me by my brother Chase. Being only 14 months apart, he could never pronounce Savannah; therefore, ‘Sassy’ stuck. And for anyone who knows me, you know that the name could not be more fitting.”

Her brand is just one of her endeavors. Savannah also launched a podcast, Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley, and she has hinted at another reality show in the works.

Her drive is enviable, and Savannah Chrisley is going places.

Chrisley Knows Best airs Monday nights at 11/10c on the USA Network.