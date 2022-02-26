Sasha Larin tried to defend himself against backlash from his pro-Russian stance

After receiving backlash from 90 Day Fiance fans on his pro-Russian stance, Sasha Larin made another statement. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance Season 7 star Sasha Larin tried to backtrack from his since-deleted Instagram post yesterday where he defended Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and went so far as to say it was justified.

He was prompted to respond after many 90 Day Fiance viewers took offense to his callous approach to the war in Ukraine.

Sasha attempted to explain where he was coming from but doubled down on his stance that he supports any action that Russia takes because it is his homeland.

Sasha Larin addressed heat he faced from 90 Day Fiance fans for his pro-Russian stance

Sasha used his Instagram platform to once more affirm his pro-Russian stance but did address the negative feedback he got from his controversial viewpoint from his post yesterday.

He wrote via Instagram story, “Just want you to know and understand that I’m a natural pacifists and of course I’m against the war it’s never good because innocent are suffering.”

Sasha then changed course by asserting, “However I was born in Russia. Country which gave me everything I have and made me who I am, country where my family was born and live and I’ll never, never go against my motherland!”

Sasha Larin and Emily Larina currently live in Russia

During Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance, viewers saw Emily give birth to her and Sasha’s son David in Russia before the three of them moved to America.

After two years in America, the pair decided to move back to Russia. Sasha has two other sons with his two different ex-wives and wanted to be closer to them.

While the couple was still in America, Sasha accidentally released the news in June of 2021 that they were expecting their second child. Sadly the following month, Emily announced that she had suffered a miscarriage.

In that same time frame Sasha, Emily, and David had plans to move back to Russia together but Emily had visa issues and Sasha went on without her. Emily has since joined Sasha in Russia and the pair have posted pictures together there.

Sasha recently gave an interview on The Domenick Nati show where he didn’t count out appearing within the 90 Day Fiance franchise again. What he said about coming back on the show was in contrast to what Emily said after the Season 7 Tell All in February of 2020.

