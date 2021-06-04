Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola isn’t wearing her engagement ring as Jersey Shore fans speculate about split

Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola posted an Instagram clip where she promoted a self-tanner product and did not wear her ring from fiance Christian Biscardi, leading to further speculation about their split. Pic credit: @sammisweetheart/Instagram

Former Jersey Shore star Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola isn’t wearing her engagement ring in a new Instagram video, leading to further speculation that she and fiancé Christian Biscardi have split up.

Sammi shared a clip where she applied self-tanner to her body.

Her breathtaking square diamond ring was not on the fourth finger of her left hand, where it has been since Christian placed it on her finger in March of 2019.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She placed a black mitt on her left hand and added the body cream to the top of it. Sammi applied the cream to her right arm and hand, covering her skin with the product. She later compared her left arm to her right, showing the difference in the color of her skin which had turned a light brown.

Sammi also used a smaller mitt to apply the product to her face and legs as a way to demonstrate the before and after of the way the creamy product enhanced her skin, giving it a sun-kissed glow.

Fans asked the reality star about her relationship status in the comments section of the post, but their queries went unanswered. The New Jersey native did respond to social media users wondering about her self-tan routine, telling them the product “lasts for a few days.”

Are Sammi and Christian still together?

While many of the fan commentaries included questions about the product, some fans tried to get Sammi to speak up about rumors she and Christian had ended their engagement, to no avail.

“No ring…I feel bad if they did break up, hopefully they will work things out and get back together,” penned one follower.

One fan said she was hopeful Sammi Giancola and fiance Christian Biscardi had not broken up. Pic credit: @sammisweetheart/Instagram

“Love you so much Sammi. I hope you heal from all these heartbreaks,” penned a second fan.

A second fan hoped Sammi’s heart had “healed” after what they believed was heartbreak. Pic credit: @sammisweetheart/Instagram

What led to speculation about Sammi and Christian’s split?

Speculation surrounding the couple’s breakup ramped up after Sammi removed any reference to her engagement to Christian in her Instagram bio. She has not posted any new photographs with her handsome partner in quite some time. Her last photo upload with Christian was shared in March 2020.

The duo also appeared to have unfollowed one another on the social media platform. Therefore, they cannot see what the other posts on Instagram.

Christian appeared to delete all photographs of himself and the stunning brunette as far back as March of 2019.

Sammi continued to share solo images from a breathtaking wedding photoshoot through May of 2021 and has promoted her latest venture, Sweetheart Coast, a brick and mortar store located on the boardwalk in Ocean City, New Jersey. In the photograph seen above, which was shared with Instagram on May 4, Sammi still wore her ring.