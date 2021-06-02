Jersey Shore: Jenni Farley would invite former nemesis Sammi Giancola to her wedding under one condition

The cast of Jersey Shore Season 1 included Mike Sorrentino, Nicole Polizzi, Vinny Guadagnino, Sammi Giancola, Paul DelVecchio, Jenni Farley and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro. Pic credit: MTV

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Jenni Farley revealed she would invite her former nemesis and co-star, Sammi Giancola, to her wedding under one condition.

The women, who had a tempestuous relationship during the initial run of the MTV series, have reportedly mended fences and “talk often,” according to Jenni.

“We talk often, she’s very sweet. She does respond on some of my pictures and [Instagram] posts,” Jenni said in an interview with In Touch Magazine.

“I don’t think I’ll invite her if I do have it on-camera because I’ll respect her wishes that she doesn’t want to be on camera anymore,” the MTV star continued.

“But if it is off-camera, I would love to have her,” Jenni concluded of the condition that would allow her to invite Sammi to her nuptials to fiance Zack Carpinello.

Jenni and Zack announced their engagement in a sweet Instagram post on March 9 at the top of the Empire State building where she wrote in a caption, “I said yes.”

Jenni and Sammi’s hot-headed history

Jenni and Sammi appeared throughout the first run of Jersey Shore together. The series, which aired from 2009-2012 for six seasons, followed the lives of strangers who came together to live in a home right off the boardwalk of Seaside Heights, New Jersey.

The stars included Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Vinny Guadagnino, Angelina Pivarnick, Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio, and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro.

The women found themselves at odds after Jenni and Nicole, with some help from Angelina, wrote a note to Sammi which detailed her then-boyfriend Ronnie’s infidelities at a club in Miami.

Sammi felt that Ronnie still loved her but had her suspicions. She told Jenni and Snooki that if they knew something, they should tell her. Sammi also told Angelina that if she knew something about Ron and didn’t tell her, she would not consider any of the women good friends.

Jenni’s failure to admit her involvement in writing the note to Sammi led to a blowup between the women. Things got physical quickly as the two pushed each other to the ground and swung at one another.

The women make up

The feud was over after Sammi threatened to leave the Shore house for good after Ronnie admitted he was still friends with Jenni after the women fought.

During the Season 3 episode, Jenni offered to buy Sammi a drink at Karma. Over cocktails, Sammi apologized and told Jenni she loved her. Sammi said in a confessional during the episode, “I was mean to Jenni for a lot of wrong reasons,” Sammi admitted. “Being able to move forward makes me feel happy.”

The second half of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 4 begins Thursday, June 3 at 8/7c on MTV.