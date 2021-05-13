Jersey Shore’s Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola is unrecognizable in a fierce new makeup look

Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola posted a stunning new image to Instagram where a fierce makeup look made her unrecognizable! Pic credit: @samanthasammisweetheart/Instagram

Former Jersey Shore star Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola was unrecognizable in a fierce new makeup look.

The reality television star and owner of Sweetheart Styles and Sweetheart Coast showed off a brand new style in a selfie taken in a car.

Longtime followers of the auburn-haired beauty could not get over how different she appeared in the snap.

Those who have followed Sammi for years know her signature makeup look.

She wears black eyeliner on the top of her eyelids and rims their bottom. She also adds concealer, bronzer, foundation, mascara, and eyebrow pencil to create her face fashion.

“I love it. I feel like it works for me, it’s my go-to,” she said in the video above.

Sammi looked completely different from her usual look

In the new upload, Sammi’s face looked completely different than her daily makeup routine as it was professionally done by makeup artist Glamour by Drita.

For her everyday look, Sammi fills in her eyebrows but does not accentuate them heavily. In the glamour shot seen above, Sammi’s eyebrows were shaped into a perfect arch and filled in to look lush and heavy.

A smoky eye was created on the lid and blended out toward the outer corners of her eyes. A lighter hue was placed underneath her eyebrows to add dimension.

False eyelashes were added to her peepers to make them stand out even more.

A natural-pink tone was used to both line and fill in her lips. Contouring was used to create a sculpted look on her cheekbones.

Sammi’s naturally wavy hair, which she wears straightened, was fashioned into mermaid waves by Senada K. Ceka.

Fans could not believe how different Sammi appeared

Fans of the former reality show star could not believe how different she looked with a different makeup application.

“Makeup is so fierce!” penned one fan.

“Looking fantastic queen!” wrote a second follower.

Former Jersey Shore star Sammi Giancola was unrecognizable in a new Instagram selfie.

“Ended up being the hottest one,” claimed a third Instagram user, indirectly referencing the other female Jersey Shore stars including Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Deena Cortese, and Angelina Pivarnick.

“Beautiful,” wrote a fourth fan.

Sammi is eagerly awaiting the day she can glam up her look for her wedding day to longtime beau Christian Biscardi.

The couple was set to tie the knot in the Summer of 2020, but the nuptials were purportedly postponed until September of that same year, reported Us Weekly. The gala event is now reportedly scheduled to take place this summer.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is currently on hiatus.