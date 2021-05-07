Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola stuns in a glamorous wedding shoot, Jersey Shore fans beg her to get married already

Sammi Giancola teased fans with yet another wedding dress photoshoot, leading some to wonder if she already tied the knot with fiancé Christian Biscardi. Pic credit: @sammisweetheartgiancola/Instagram

Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola stunned in a glamorous wedding photoshoot. The former Jersey Shore star looked breathtaking in a white lace dress with a sweeping bottom for a new snap shared with her 3.2 million Instagram followers.

In the new snap, Sammi wore a lovely white lace mermaid dress. She leaned against a Rolls Royce automobile which had a large wedding cake perched atop its roof.

While the front of the dress could not be seen, the back displayed a lot of detail. It appeared to have large, sheer ribbons at the tops of her shoulders. Her long brown tresses, fashioned into mermaid waves, covered the back of the garment. However, some of her skin could be seen, which led fans to believe the back was open.

A lace panel over a flesh-colored underlay wrapped around her hips and backside before falling into a dreamy tulle bottom which had a moderate-length train.

This image is one of many Sammi has teased her followers with over the past several months, leading some of her fans to beg her to get married already so they could see photos of her actual wedding look.

Fans wonder when Sammi will tie the knot

Over the seven months, Sammi has uploaded no fewer than 26 different images to her Instagram feed where she has donned different bridal looks.

This has confused fans. Some wonder when she will tie the knot with her fiancé of two years, Christian Biscardi. Others believe she has already gotten married, while others just don’t understand why she has been sharing so many images where she has modeled wedding dresses without mentioning her own wedding date.

“I’m so confused. Why all these wedding dresses and wedding pictures, but she’s not married yet. Is this her wedding?” asked one follower.

Former Jersey Shore star Sammi Giancola modeled yet another wedding day look for her Instagram feed, leaving her fans confused. Pic credit: @samanthansweetheartgiancola/Instagram

“When are you really getting married? You have had like 10 photo shoots???” remarked a second fan.

“You’re killing us here. I can’t imagine what you will look like on your actual wedding day,” penned a third Instagram user, followed by a series of three red emoji hearts.

Some of Sammi’s other Instagram followers spoke of how lovely she looked in her latest photo upload. Pic credit: @samanthasammigiancola/Instagram

“Get married already,” exclaimed a fourth fan.

Sammi and Christian are reportedly tying the knot this summer

She and Christian were to tie the knot in the Summer of 2020, but the nuptials were purportedly postponed until September of that same year, reported Us Weekly. The gala event is now reportedly scheduled to take place this summer.

Until they officially get married, Sammi’s fans can enjoy the above photo as a teaser to what she may look like on her special day.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is currently on hiatus.