Jersey Shore alum Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola hasn’t missed the gym, shows off amazing abs

Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola showed off her impressive abs in a new Instagram photograph. Pic credit: Acepixs

Jersey Shore alum Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola looks like she has never missed a day at the gym. She showed off her amazing abs and toned body in a new Instagram snap.

Sammi drew high praise from her 3.2 million social media followers who hit the “like” button on the photograph over 58,000 times thus far.

The auburn-haired stunner showed off her hard-won shape in a full-length mirror selfie that was taken in her bedroom.

She wore a black tank which was cropped just underneath her breasts. With that, she paired form-fitting gray patterned leggings and black sneakers.

Sammi’s stomach had visible muscle definition, resulting from a healthy lifestyle and hard work put in at the gym. The former reality star’s legs are defined and enhanced by the slim fit of her athletic wear.

She quipped that she hoped her flat tummy would last after breakfast in the caption of the photograph.

Sammi will reportedly wed fiancé Christian Biscardi this year after the coronavirus pandemic upended their original wedding plans to wed in 2020.

All about Sammi’s upcoming nuptials

Sammi first revealed she and Christian were engaged in March 2019.

She revealed she was “overwhelmed with happiness” after Christian’s proposal. Two months later, she posted a slideshow of photos as the couple celebrated their happy news with their families. Sammi’s ring is a 2-carat princess cut diamond surrounded by two rows of smaller diamonds.

In May 2020, she announced she had picked her wedding dress at the New Jersey wedding boutique Castle Couture. This is the same place where Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, and Lauren Sorrentino purchased their bridal gowns.

She last appeared on camera with her Jersey Shore co-stars in 2017

Sammi still keeps in touch with her former reality television co-stars. However, she has not appeared on-camera with her own housemates since 2017.

The group gathered to talk about old times at a Burger King in New Jersey in the clip seen above.

Sammi admitted that the women of the group looked like they did when they first starred on the series in 2009, but better.

Original cast members Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Angelina Pivarnick and Jenni “JWoww” Farley became instant superstars when Jersey Shore first debuted on MTV. After six years and many personal triumphs and tragedies, the cast ended their initial run.

Six years later, the group gathered together once again to film new episodes of a reboot series Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. Sammi opted out of participating in the series to focus on her new life with Christian and to grow her businesses Sweetheart Styles and Sweetheart Coast.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is currently on hiatus.