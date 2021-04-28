Sammi Giancola’s fantasy bridal look divides Jersey Shore fans

Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola fans appeared to be divided over her fantasy bridal look. Pic credit: @samantha”sweetheart”giancola/Instagram

Jersey Shore fans appear to be divided over Sammi Giancola’s fantasy bridal look. The former reality television star shared a stunning new snap where she wore a glamourous white lace outfit, drawing raves from some of her 3.2 million followers and negative comments from others.

The stunning brunette stood in front of a formal backdrop for the snap. The dark wood walls of a sitting room were flanked with a fireplace, old-fashioned scones, and two gold tufted chairs.

The snap was shot inside The DuPont-Guest Estate, now known as the NYIT de Seversky Mansion, a historic estate located at Brookville in Nassau County, New York.

Sammi was positioned directly in the center of the image, where she stood out in a stark white outfit designed by Karen Sabag Bridal Couture.

The two-piece outfit featured a cropped top with a high neckline and loose sleeves that fell away from her arms at the elbow, billowing into long, flowing sleeves. A short skirt had an uneven hemline.

This was paired with the designer’s Something Blue New style Bridal Boot. which ran the length of Sammi’s toned legs up to her thighs.

The entire ensemble featured layers upon layers of French lace and intricate detail work, giving a romantic feel to the outfit.

Sammi said the outfit made her feel ‘like a doll’

In the caption to the image, Sammi said the entire ensemble made her feel “like a doll” and she wrote that she “was obsessed with this look.”

To complete her fantasy fashion, Sammi wore her long, dark hair fashioned into mermaid waves which cascaded over her shoulders and down her back.

On the fourth finger of her left hand, she wore her breathtaking engagement ring from her fiance Christian Biscardi. The two-carat ring is encircled with two rows of diamonds as well as smaller diamonds set on a twisted band. The couple is set to marry sometime this year.

Fans appeared to be divided over the unique look

Fans of the former reality star appeared to be divided over the unique look. Some loved the couture aspect of the bridal fashion while others thought it was a bit too overwhelming for the petite reality star.

“Wayyy too much. I complimented on ur gorgeous dress, that outfit is all over the place,” wrote one follower.

Several of Sammi Giancola’s fans found her fantasy bridal outfit to be a bit overwhelming. Pic credit” @samantha”sammi”giancola/Instagram

“WAY TOO MUCH..,” penned a second fan, followed by a thumbs down emoji.

A third fan agreed, saying the outfit was “too busy!”

On the flip side, other followers appeared to love the unique style.

“You look like a doll! Beautiful!!!” wrote an admirer.

Other fans of the former Jersey Shore star loved the dreamy look. Pic credit: @samantha”sweetheart”giancola/Instagram

Two other fans added their remarks about how much they loved the dress and styling.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is currently on hiatus.