News

Salad Sling on Shark Tank: Here’s what makes this greens drying system special and where to buy one


Salad Sling on Shark Tank
The Salad Sling is an alternative to a traditional salad spinner that allows customers to dry greens within seconds Pic credit: ABC

Jill Visit, the creator and founder of the Salad Sling, will appear on Shark Tank in hopes that an investor will support her innovative product.

The Salad Sling is a creative alternative to a typical salad spinner.

As someone who was constantly making salads for herself and her family, she felt as though the traditional salad spinner was more of an inconvenience than a help.

Between it’s big size and the fact that it couldn’t fit in the dishwasher, she needed something that was more compact and efficient to use.

Jill created the idea for the Salad Sling accidentally one day when she became aggravated by using her traditional spinner. She got the idea to use a dish towel and utilized it to dry her greens. She put them inside and spun the towel around to see if it would dry.

While her initial test left her and the floor soaked with water, she thought she might be on to something and that is where the innovation for the Salad Sling began.

What makes the Salad Sling special?

The Salad Sling is marketed as a “less bulky, easier to wash, and less expensive” product than a typical salad spinner.

The towel is made from 3-layers of ultra-absorbent microfiber material. The material makes the Salad Sling waterproof and allows the consumer to dry their greens in a matter of seconds without having to worry about getting wet themselves.

The Salad Sling is easy to store and takes up minimal space. It’s also machine washable, making it convenient to keep clean.

It comes with easy-to-follow, step-by-step directions. Customers must simply put their wet greens in the middle, grab the four handles at each corner, gather them together to create a pouch and then spin it in a circle for 5-10 seconds. This simple action will produce dried greens that are ready to serve.

The Salad Sling can then be flipped over to the dry side and used again if necessary.

Customers can dry greens up to the size of a large head of lettuce at one time.

Where can customers purchase the Salad Sling?

The Salad Sling can be purchased through the company website or through Amazon.

It’s sold at a price of $19.99. The company also offers free standard shipping on all purchases.

The Salad Sling offers a generous return policy. If a customer doesn’t like the product after using it, they may return it within 30 days of receipt for a full refund.

Jill continues to work at an educational travel company and has her own freelance design firm, so having the help of an investor or partner would greatly assist her with running the Salad Sling business.

Jill will make her pitch on Shark Tank on Friday April 16.

Shark Tank airs on Fridays at 8/7c on ABC.

