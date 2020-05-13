Salted on Shark Tank: Here’s where you can get Califlower Pizza, $5 Salad Company and what makes them special

Salted on Shark Tank is bringing a new dining experience to customers featuring brands like Cauliflower Pizza and $5 Salad Company.

The idea behind Salted is that the future of the restaurant industry won’t exist inside four walls of a building.

Salted is an umbrella business that is building a group of restaurants without the overhead of running an establishment.

What is Salted?

According to the company website, Salted believes that “successful brands will exist outside four walls and will develop meaningful customer relationships through exceptional food and service, authenticity, and omnichannel marketing and storytelling.”

Salted has six brands that it hosts to provide food for its customers through delivery and pick-up. Califlower Pizza, $ 5 Salad Company, Moonbowls, and Ginger bowls are a few of the brands that cook food in their kitchen and distribute through Salted.

Basically, it is a bunch of restaurants in one, offering various food options.

The company also features two at home meal-kits that are well known, Blue Apron and Plated.

All meal-kits are available for delivery, as well as in Whole Foods for purchase, which adds another layer to the business model.

Jeff Appelbaum is the brains behind Salted. He built the business as a way for restaurants to rise above the dine-in business to cut margins and earn more profit.

What is Califlower Pizza and $5 Salad Company?

Two popular brands under Salted are Califlower Pizza and $5 Salad Company.

The latter is a salad company that has found a creative way to bring fresh, healthy salads to customers at a reasonable price. Basic salads and premium options are on the menu, offering a little something for everyone.

Califlower Pizza is a fresh, healthy option for pizza.

The cauliflower-based crust is 100% gluten-free, soy-free, and nut-free, which means it has fewer carbs and calories than regular pizza. Taste is not sacrificed either, giving customers a guilt-free, yummy option to pizza.

Both these brands are part of the Salted family, which runs operations out of Los Angeles, Chicago, Columbus, and San Francisco.

However, Jeff is hoping the Sharks like his idea enough that he can secure funding to be in over 40 cities by the end of the year.

Salted on Shark Tank is a very interesting, yet slightly confusing restaurant group looking to change the landscape of the industry.

The company website has a form that customers can fill out to learn more information about the business venture.

