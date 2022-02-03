Sadie Robertson calls Dancing with the Stars experience painful

Sadie Robertson from Duck Dynasty and Dancing with the Stars. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Admedia

Duck Dynasty star Sadie Robertson joined the cast of Dancing with the Stars in Season 19.

While she did good on the series, and likely picked up some new fans along the way, it was not a positive experience for her.

In a recent interview, Sadie even went as far as to call it a painful experience.

Sadie Robertson talks about feeling alone on Dancing with the Stars

Sadie Robertson teamed with pro Mark Ballas and the two came in second place in the 19th season of Dancing with the Stars.

However, despite the success, Sadie wrote in her new book, Who Are You Following, that she felt alone and isolated while appearing on the show.

“I stopped getting invited to things. I got booted from our lunch table,” Sadie said (via Us Weekly). “But all of that fame meant nothing to me when I felt invisible to the ones I really cared about.”

“A hundred thousand likes on a picture does nothing for you when you have no one to hang out with. To the outside world, I had everything, but inside I was missing something I greatly desired — friendship.”

Sadie finished second place to Witney Carson and Alfonso Ribeiro.

However, one thing to take into account from her experience on Dancing with the Stars was that she was 17. She was still in high school, so it was clearly hard on her.

Sadie wanted to break away from Duck Dynasty image

Sadie Robertson showed a different side of her on Dancing with the Stars, which was important for her.

She wanted to break away from the identity people had of her from Duck Dynasty.

“I even would tell the pastors at churches I was speaking at not to say anything about Duck Commander or Duck Dynasty when they introduced me, not because I wasn’t proud of it, but because it seemed like that was the only thing people knew about me,” Sadie said.

“I was just stuck being ‘that duck girl.’ I did not want to be known just for what I had done; I wanted to be known for who I was.”

Since that time, it seems Sadie has grown comfortable in who she is, and with her husband and daughter, Honey, she has finally found that peace and happiness.

Dancing with the Stars is on hiatus. The dancing reality competition series will return in late 2022 to ABC.