Sadie Robertson due date: Duck Dynasty star and husband Christian Huff were ‘super surprised’ about pregnancy

Duck Dynasty’s Sadie Robertson Huff and husband Christian Huff are having a baby, and the pair admitted that it was a “super surprise.”

The pair revealed the news at the start of October that they were expecting, but Sadie has only now spoken about how unexpected it was and the manner in which she found out.

The 23-year-old Dancing With The Stars alum and 22-year-old Christian Huff spoke about the pregnancy on Sadie’s podcast, WHOA That’s A Good Podcast, on Wednesday.

Sadie explained that having just attended a friend’s gender reveal party, the pair decided that perhaps the timing for a baby of their own wasn’t right just now.

She said they decided to “wait a while.”

However, after realizing she was “so hungry,” and after dreaming she was pregnant, she decided to take a test.

“So I take the pregnancy test, and before I even got the results, I was like, ‘Why did I even take that? I’m probably not pregnant,'” she explained.

But lo and behold! The test showed a positive. The Duck Dynasty alum said she didn’t believe it, so she took a second test to confirm the news.

The happy couple announced the news on Instagram earlier this month. Sadie put up a photo of herself and Christian absolutely beaming with joy as they showed off a sonogram of “baby Huff.”

Sadie Robertson and Christian Huff are super excited

In a clearly emotional caption to the pic, Sadie wrote that they were really excited: “SCREAMING WITH EXCITEMENT TO SHARE THIS NEWS!”

She addressed the baby directly when she wrote: “Baby we already adore you.”

She added that they were thankful to be bringing a “miracle” into the world and wrote: “Baby, you are already loved and already believed in. Can’t wait to welcome you into the world with all the joy, hope, and excitement you will bring into the life of so many by your miraculous incredible life.”

The post has received over a million likes, and the celebrity couple has been inundated with well wishes and congratulations.

When is Sadie Robertson’s baby due?

Sadie didn’t give us an exact date for when the baby will be arriving, but she’s clearly quite early on in her pregnancy as there are no obvious signs of a baby bump.

However, she did say he or she was due in late spring. So we can assume the due date is somewhere in the May to June ballpark, or possibly late April of next year.

They also revealed they’d be finding out the baby’s gender “super soon.” But it seems they’re covering all their bases as they’ve already picked out a list of both boys and girl names.

The pair were married in November of last year in a massive 600 people ceremony on the family farm in West Monroe, Louisiana. Sadie’s father, Willie Robertson, led a prayer during the ceremony.