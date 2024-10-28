Rylee Arnold showered with support from Dancing With the Stars colleagues after debuting new romance

Ryle Arnold took to social media on Sunday with a very special announcement.

The Dancing With the Stars pro dancer is in a relationship.

The 19-year-old shared a collection of photos on Instagram, and one of them showed her hugging Walker Lyons, a player on the University of Southern California football team.

“Is this a hard launch?” she asked her almost one million followers on the social media platform.

Rylee is currently paired with Olympic Gold Medalist Stephen Nedoroscik on the beloved competition series.

Together, they’ve been a one-two punch to watch as they try to emerge victorious and secure the coveted Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy.

As a result, it’s no surprise that Stephen was in the post’s comments section.

“OHHHH SHOOT SHE DID IT GO RYLEE,” he shared.

Rylee feels the love from her co-stars

Fellow pro dancer Alan Bersten wrote, “It’s not a soft launch!!! That’s for sure.”

Rylee’s colleagues chime in. Pic credit: @ryleearnold1/Instagram

“ITS HAPPENING PEOPLE STAY CALM,” Emma Slater said of the relationship bombshell.

Ezra Sosa, who had the misfortune of being partnered with Anna Delvey, also chimed in.

Ezra speaks out. Pic credit: @ryleearnold1/Instagram

“You deserve the best, and he treats like the queen you are. So happy for you,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, Witney Carson said she was “screaming” about the development.

“So happy about this hard launch,” Jenna Johnson wrote.

Rylee feels the love of her co-stars. Pic credit: @ryleearnold1/Instagram

The DWTS family is a tight-knit bunch, with the pro dancers regularly hanging out on and off the show, so it’s unsurprising that Rylee received support from her co-stars.

Rylee teased her romance earlier this month

Rylee told her fans earlier this month that a new mystery man was in her life.

@ryleearnold A much requested debrief so glad i have you guys to share all these fun things with!!!! 🥹🫶🏼✨ ♬ original sound – Rylee Arnold

“OK friends, get ready with me for rehearsal while I debrief the date I went on a couple of nights ago,” she said in a TikTok video earlier this month.

“Fun fact: we actually hung out last night as well,” she added.

However, there seemed to be instant chemistry because she revealed they had “gone out two nights in a row.”

Rylee was previously linked to her Season 32 celebrity dance partner, Harry Jowsey, but the pair denied that sparks were flying between them.

The long-running reality series is well known for having some fiery romances between pro dancers and celebrities.

This season alone, Gleb Savchenko and Brooks Nader were linked after a video of them kissing backstage went viral.

Following their elimination, Brooks threw shade at Gleb, hinting he cooled things off with her.

There have also been rumors that something’s brewing with The Bachelorette’s Jenn Tran and pro dancer Sasha Farber.

What are your thoughts on Rylee’s new man?

Dancing With the Stars airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC. You can stream full episodes on Disney+ and Hulu.