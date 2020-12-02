Ryan Sutter breaks his silence about his mysterious illness and thanks Bachelorette fans for supporting him

Former Bachelorette star Ryan Sutter is breaking his silence about the mysterious illness he’s been dealing with for months.

Fans learned about this news this week when his wife Trista broke her silence about their struggle.

It was part of her Thanksgiving post, where she revealed that she had lots to be thankful for.

Now, fans are learning more details from Ryan himself about what he has been going through.

Ryan Sutter gives more information about his illness

As it turns out, he was overwhelmed by the amount of support he’s received after sharing that he was sick.

“I was overwhelmed by the amount of support that I’ve received on social media and messages, and all sorts of stuff from so many people—friends and strangers and everything in-between,” Ryan revealed in a video he shared on Instagram Stories.

“So I just wanted to say thank you. It’s super humbling for me to see that. I’m very grateful for all of that support… Trista and I appreciate it.”

He shared his thoughts from his car after coming home from work.

It was during this statement that he received that they were turning every stone to see if they could figure out what was going on. He also revealed that they were hoping for a simple solution – and even a solution at all so he could feel better.

Ryan explains that they have looked at everything from Lyme Disease to immune disorders, autoimmune disorders, viruses, bacterias, and cancers. He promised to keep fans in the loop about what is going on in his life.

It was yesterday that we reported that Trista had broken her silence about her husband’s struggles. In her lengthy statement, she revealed that he had been checked for cancer and that he didn’t have cancer.

