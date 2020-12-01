Trista Sutter reveals her husband Ryan is suffering from a mysterious illness and was cleared from cancer

Former Bachelorette star Trista Sutter is breaking her silence. She has some interesting news to share.

She reveals that her husband, Ryan Sutter, has been struggling with some mysterious illness.

They don’t know what it is, but she reveals that he was recently cleared of cancer.

They continue to struggle with the lack of answers, but they are dedicated to finding an answer, so he can get the help he needs.

Trista Sutter opens up about Ryan’s mysterious illness

Trista opened up about their struggles on Instagram, where she wrote a lengthy post about her husband.

“I know I should be thankful, but I don’t want to be fake. And, I’m struggling. This guy…my rock, my best friend, my hero, my love…is struggling. Not everyday, and not to the point that he can’t work or cook or exercise or be with family, but enough. We’ve been struggling for months. Struggling to get answers,” she wrote on her Instagram.

“We found out that Ryan doesn’t have cancer. A HUGE relief…without a doubt, especially after fighting to find a doctor to take symptoms that lined up with lymphoma seriously and advocating for the scans to rule it out. But part of us was wanting a diagnosis. Wanting to be able to fight for him to be cured instead of fighting for an answer.”

Trista reveals that she knows that things could be a lot worse. She also shares that she’s thankful Ryan doesn’t have cancer, that they don’t have to be in quarantine due to COVID-19, and that they don’t have it worse than it is.

You can read her long post below.

Trista Sutter rarely speaks out about The Bachelorette

Trista is one of those Bachelorette stars who rarely speaks out about her life. It has been 17 years since she was on the show, so she doesn’t have the same relationship with social media or influencers that the current Bachelorette stars deal with.

Trista usually doesn’t speak out about The Bachelorette, but in November, she revealed that she discovered a binder at her Bachelorette wedding from a producer. Here, producers had outlined who was the villain and they had bios on everyone there.

That’s when she realized how calculated everything is in the Bachelor world.

Even Trista and Ryan’s children are not in the spotlight. So when her daughter modelled Ryan’s famous bucket hat as a nod to her father, Trista couldn’t help but share it on social media.

