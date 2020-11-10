Trista Sutter claims producers planned Bachelorette storylines after finding a binder with information

Former Bachelorette star Trista Sutter is speaking out about some of her experiences from the show.

As fans may recall, Trista was the star of the first season of The Bachelorette and she has been one of the show’s biggest success stories.

She found love on the show and has had two children with her now-husband Ryan.

The two even got married on-air as part of a The Bachelor TV wedding.

And now, she’s speaking out about what she learned about the production from her own wedding.

Trista Sutter reveals she found a binder from a producer

Trista dished the details during a new podcast interview in which she revealed that a producer left behind a binder detailing production secrets.

“One of the producers left their binder out — like, they forgot their binder somewhere and one of the people who were at the bachelor/bachelorette party picked it up and gave it to us,” Trista revealed on the Lady Gang podcast.

“It had, like, their characters — the storylines for every person. They had all of our friends who were invited to the bachelor/bachelorette parties, and they had all their bios and probably some stuff that they interviewed about. I think they had titles like … ‘the villain’ or ‘the sweetheart.’”

Trista admitted that it was a surprise and that she was shocked to see how producers knew details about everyone at her wedding.

Trista also revealed that she would like to see the franchise change and go back to a more innocent approach.

Trista Sutter would like to see The Bachelor franchise change

Of course, things have changed since Trista filmed her season back in 2003.

“I know that it has been going on since my season, but that’s TV. That’s what they have to do. The editors need to know who these people are and be able to pull certain clips from their ITMs (in-the-moments). It’s a TV show, it’s always going to be a TV show. It’s getting [to be] more of a TV show, I feel like, compared to how it was back in the day,” she explained.

Trista also explained that she just doesn’t know if it is possible for the show to go back to that innocence. The show thrives on drama and storylines, which was very clear during Clare Crawley’s season.

Throughout filming, Dale was clearly a frontrunner. The guys were intimated and he quickly became the villain, who was self-centered and wanted Clare for himself.

And it didn’t stop there. Viewers questioned whether Dale was on the show for the right reasons. Now that they are engaged, Dale is already facing cheating rumors.

Dale and Clare haven’t addressed these rumors.

