Ryan Seacrest talks American Idol wardrobe malfunction during finale

Ryan Seacrest on American Idol. Pic credit: Eric McCandless/ABC

When Katy Perry had her wardrobe malfunction earlier this season, the production had to hope that was the last one.

Ryan Seacrest ensured that it wasn’t when he came out for the finale and had a wardrobe malfunction of his own. Luckily, the network caught it quickly, and all Ryan had to do was change underwear.

However, he didn’t have a spare pair. Here is what happened.

Ryan Seacrest’s wardrobe malfunction on American Idol

Ryan Seacrest’s wardrobe malfunction was very different from Katy Perry’s.

For Katy, she was dancing earlier this season during Disney Night when her very tight pants ripped at the seam of her butt. She joked that she needed tape and went the rest of the show with gaffer’s tape patching the hole over her butt.

It was not a rip for Ryan, but something very noticeable that families watching TV shouldn’t have noticed.

Ryan explained what happened on Live With Kelly and Ryan the next day. According to the American Idol host, the underwear he had on showed too much of his “anatomy.”

“Apparently, America voted and said there was anatomy in the shot,” Ryan said.

He explained that his original underwear didn’t fit properly as far as the TV cameras were concerned. That was a problem when his stylist, Miles Siggins, called him back during a commercial break and explained that he needed to change his underwear. Ryan didn’t have a spare pair.

“He says, ‘Don’t worry, I got mine,’” Ryan said about Miles. “He’s English, so he has shorter, tighter ones. … They were tight, elastic underwear.”

So, Miles and Ryan took off their pants and traded underwear, which Ryan wore for the rest of the show.

“It was in the middle of a live show,” Ryan explained. “We go backstage during the commercial and find a little corner, and I’m literally taking off my pants, off my underwear, and putting his on.

“It was the first for me for a live show. … It’s a family show. Thank you, Miles!”

Ryan made it through the rest of American Idol just fine

While he was wearing someone else’s underwear for the rest of the show, things went fine for Ryan.

He was able to lead the final three to the finale, where he named Noah Thompson the newest winner of American Idol.

He also hosted some of the music world’s biggest singers, including Ben Platt, Sara Bareilles, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan, Earth, Wind & Fire, and Flo Rida.

American Idol is on hiatus. The singing reality competition series will return in 2023 to ABC.