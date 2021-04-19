Ryan reveals what’s holding him back from consummating his marriage to Clara

What is Ryan waiting on to consummate his marriage to Clara? Pic credit: Lifetime

Ryan Oubre and Clara Fergus are proving to Married at First Sight viewers that opposites attract, but they have a long way to go before fans are convinced that these two can actually go the long haul.

Clara is outspoken and unpredictable, while Ryan is serious and mild-mannered, but the couple shared an instant attraction the moment they met.

However, there is one thing that’s causing some tensions in the relationship — sex, or the lack thereof. Clara has voiced many times that she is ready to have sex with her husband, but it’s been over a month and Ryan still has not consummated the marriage.

What is holding Ryan back?

Ryan was a guest on Married at First Sight Unfiltered, and his marriage was a topic of conversation. Clara has been airing her frustration for many weeks now, but Ryan has not given her a reason why things are taking so long to progress in their sex life.

During the chat, host Jamie Otis was curious to know what was holding him back from consummating the marriage.

“I don’t know if there’s like a perfect moment that I’m looking for or anything like that,” responded Ryan.

“I think it’s just kind of when we both feel the moment’s right.”

During a past episode, Clara expressed that she was the only one trying to move things along where sex is concerned, but the 29-year-old doesn’t exactly agree with his wife on that one.

“I don’t think that I’m not trying,” noted Ryan. “A relationship is like a two-way street. So I would never want Clara to do something that she felt uncomfortable with because I wanted to do it. I think both of us have to arrive to that conclusion together. So no I don’t feel that way at all.”

As for what will bring the couple together sexually, the Married at First Sight star says it all about timing.

“I think time and getting to know each other. I think we both went in with clear intentions that this was a long-term thing.”

Ryan is happy with his marriage

Clara might be frustrated with the state of her marriage, but Ryan is quite happy with where they are.

The couple celebrated their one-month anniversary during the latest episode, and Ryan thinks they are moving in the right direction.

“One month in I really couldn’t ask for much else,” noted Ryan. “Clara and I have laid down a really, really solid foundation.”

He continued, “And we might not resolve everything in a day, but we have healthy communication and understanding of each other, which 30 days in I really couldn’t ask for anything more.”

Married at First Sight airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.