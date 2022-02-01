Ryan Ignasiack spends time with Bao Huong-Hoang and her pet dog

Ryan Ignasiak and Bao Huong-Hoang maintain their friendship. Pic credit: Lifetime

Married at First Sight Season 13 stars Ryan Ignasiak and Bao Huong Hoang have continued their friendship post-show and recently hung out together.

Ryan shared a photo featuring Bao and her adorable new dog.

Ryan Ignasiak does an act of kindness

Ryan and Bao spent some time giving back to others.

Ryan, who was known to enjoy baking on Married at First Sight, took to his Instagram stories to share about an amazing person he baked a pie for.

Ryan reshared a photo on his Instagram story that featured him and Bao wearing masks outside next to a person who seemingly holds the pie Ryan baked. Bao holds her dog Tofu in the photo, who is a mini bernedoodle. The text over the photo refers to Ryan and Bao as ‘amazing people!”

Ryan shared the photo and added his own words, writing, “Had the privilege of making a pie for an amazing human yesterday,” also adding a thank you to the recipient for letting him and Bao stop by.

Pic credit: @ryanignacho/Instagram

Ryan and Bao maintain their friendship amidst drama with Zack Freeman

Married at First Sight Season 13 appeared to create two separate friend groups with Myrla Feria, Johnny Lam, and Rachel Gordillo being in one group along with their friend and fellow costar Brett.

In the other MAFS Season 13 friend group were Zack Freeman, Bao Huong-Hoang, and Ryan Ignasiak.

Zack, Bao, and Ryan enjoyed playing pool together, and Zack and Bao became so close that they decided to take their friendship to the next level and explore a romantic relationship.

All seemed to be going well for Zack and Bao, with Zack even appearing in a holiday photo with Bao and her loved ones. However, Zack and Bao’s relationship quickly crashed and burned.

Several women came forward with receipts that revealed Zack was cheating on Bao and was sexually involved with multiple women.

Shortly after all the drama came out, news broke that Bao and Zack had called it quits.

While Bao and Zack now appear to be estranged, their relationship drama doesn’t seem to have fractured Bao’s bond with Ryan.

With Bao now having had two MAFS Season 13 men let her down in Johnny and Zack, it’s nice to see that Bao and Ryan’s friendship is still going strong.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.