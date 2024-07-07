RuPaul’s Drag Race star slams DWTS casting as ‘not fair’ for some contestants

Dancing With the Stars is challenging to win, although some contestants seem to enter with an advantage.

As ABC prepares for Season 33, the network hasn’t revealed details for the popular dance competition show.

Fans are particularly eager to see which celebrities will try to win the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy.

Rumors have circulated about who could be in the DWTS cast, although time will tell whether any of that speculation is true.

Meanwhile, reality TV star Michelle Visage recently called out the show’s casting.

The RuPaul’s Drag Race judge called the casting “not fair” and explained why she isn’t allowed to compete on ABC’s show.

Visage, 55, is known for her days in the girl group Seduction and as a current judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race. She splits her time between living in Los Angeles, California, and the United Kingdom.

Along with RuPaul’s Drag Race and its spinoffs, Visage previously appeared on several other reality competition shows, including Celebrity Big Brother and Strictly Come Dancing. She revealed she would “kill” to go on Dancing With the Stars.

She recently told The Hollywood Reporter that despite wanting to go on DWTS in the United States, she can’t because she competed in the other dance show.

“They won’t let me do it! I injured myself on Strictly and got voted off in week 10 or something like that. I’ve since had knee surgery. I beg them every year to do Dancing With the Stars, and they won’t let me. They’re like, ‘You got too far.’ I’m just like, ‘But I didn’t get to the semifinal. I didn’t win!'” Visage told THR.

THR mentioned that she doesn’t seem to have any more advantage competing on DWTS than Olympic athletes or pop stars who participate. Visage called out the show’s casting for some contestants having more of an advantage in the competition.

“I say this all the time. I’m like, ‘Hold on a minute. Nicole Scherzinger is a Pussycat Doll. It’s a dance troupe.’ JoJo Siwa was on Dance Moms. That’s not fair. They’re actual dancers. I am not. So yeah, I would kill to do it in the States, but they’re not having it. I’m like, ‘Guys, please. I’m still a s***ty dancer. Trust me,'” she said.

Visage appeared in Strictly Come Dancing with several stars from DWTS

Strictly Come Dancing is a British dance contest show that aired its first season on BBC One in 2004. International versions arrived with the name Dancing With the Stars. That included the United States show, which premiered in 2005.

Like DWTS, Strictly Come Dancing features celebrity competitors with dance professionals as their partners. It also features judges to critique and score the dance routines, with eliminations throughout the season.

Season 21 of the show aired last year, with Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman returning as hosts. The finale arrived in December, and actress Ellie Leach and dance partner Vito Coppola won.

As Visage mentioned, she appeared on Strictly Come Dancing Season 17, which aired in 2019. She partnered with dancer Giovanni Pernice, and the couple got eliminated eighth during the season. Actor Kelvin Fletcher and dance partner Oti Mabuse were the winners.

Interestingly, Visage’s Strictly Come Dancing season also had a few significant ties to ABC’s Dancing With the Stars.

Longtime DWTS judge Bruno Tonioli was one of the season’s judges, and current DWTS host Alfonso Ribeiro appeared as a guest judge.

Despite Visage’s connections from the British dance show, it doesn’t seem enough to help her get a spot amongst celebrity competitors on DWTS.

Dancing With the Stars Season 33 premiere is TBA for ABC and Disney+. RuPaul’s Drag Race is now on hiatus.