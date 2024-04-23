RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars Season 9 cast revealed

RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars Season 9 promises to be another drama-filled season as several returning Queens take to the stage.

There’s always an air of mystery surrounding the show, bringing familiar faces back.

Fans question how much these competitors have changed during their years away from the franchise.

The reality is that some of them improve while others falter, giving viewers entertainment and shocking moments they didn’t see coming.

Paramount+ has unveiled the official cast competing on RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars Season 9.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

As expected, it’s primarily faces from the newer seasons of the main show, which isn’t entirely bad.

The RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars Season 9 cast

There are two cast members from earlier seasons, which should make for some interesting dynamics.

Angeria Paris VanMichaels — previously competed on RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14

Gottmik — previously competed on RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 13

Jorgeous — previously competed on RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14

Nina West — previously competed on RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 11

Plastique Tiara — previously competed on RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 11

Shannel — previously competed on RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 1 and RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars Season 1

Roxxxy Andrews — previously competed on RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 5 and RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars Season 2

It’s a well-balanced cast, and given how strong they all were during their initial stints on the show, it will be intriguing to see just how much things have changed for them.

The season has already been filmed, so someone has already won. We can’t wait to watch each episode.

Let’s hope the twists will be more subdued this season because RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars arguably has the best format of any show in that universe.

An element of strategy is necessary for the Queens to have some semblance of power to get their biggest competition out of the way.

The Queens are playing for a good cause

Paramount+ has revealed that the latest season finds the Queens competing for $200,000 provided by The Palette Fund to give to a charity of their choice.

“The Palette Fund is a private foundation dedicated to breaking down barriers and advancing social change in communities that are under-resourced and facing significant challenges,” the press release for the show states.

“This season marks the first time in franchise herstory where the queens are competing for charity and harnessing their drag skills to win money for a variety of organizations.”

It’s certainly different from shows like The Challenge: All Stars, but it does make us wonder whether the prize pot on that show could be changed to something similar.

There’s something far more exciting about these returning stars competing for causes close to their hearts.

RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars Season 9 premieres on Friday, May 17 on Paramount+