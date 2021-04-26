Rumors linking KUWTK star Kim Kardashian & CNN correspondent Van Jones heat up

Van Jones and Kim Kardashian are rumored to be a new celebrity pairing. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide/AdMedia

One of the hottest rumors surrounding Keeping Up with the Kardashians star Kim Kardashian would be claims of a romance with CNN correspondent Van Jones.

Legendary gossip reporter Cindy Adams speculated in a post for Page Six that the two are linked. She explained her theory regarding their friendship and said, “I will not wait while everybody tells me I don’t know what I’m talking about.”

Speculation regarding their pairing comes after fans reportedly encouraged the reality television show star and mother of four to pursue a romantic relationship with the handsome correspondent.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Kim, 40, and Van, 52, have been friends for three years. They were first seen together at the same event at Rolling Stone’s Criminal Justice Reform Summit.

The two were keynote speakers at the event where they discussed the need for prison reform in the United States reported She Knows.

Kim was also a guest on Van’s CNN show where she discussed her meeting with former President Donald Trump in May of 2018. She spoke to him about commuting the sentences of nonviolent offenders like Alice Johnson, who was later released from prison.

Kim filed for divorce from husband Kanye West in February

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were married for six years before splitting this February. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye, her husband of six years this past February. They share four children together.

This came after the couple attempted reconciliation and tried marriage counseling to no avail reported E! Entertainment Television.

An insider told the publication, “Kim was just tired of waiting. She tried to give it a chance. She wanted to do this last year. She gave it plenty of time but it’s just time to move on. There were no affairs. No one did anything bad. They grew apart.”

“North has some understanding of what’s going on,” the source said. “But mostly the kids have always seen them apart so it isn’t super surprising.”

A second source told E! News, “Kim expressed to [the kids] that she loves their Dad but they need to be apart. They don’t fully understand what’s going on and are already used to the situation.”

Kanye has made his main residence Wyoming. Kim continues to live in California.

Has Van Jones ever been married?

Van was married to Jana Carter for 13 years before they decided to split in 2018. He is a father of two children.

“Though we have decided to end our marriage, we still love each other very much,” Van and Jana said in a statement as reported by People Magazine.

“We will continue raising our kids together, running our businesses together, and supporting each other’s growth,” the statement continued. “There is no beef or drama — just evolution.”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Thursdays at 8/7c on E! Entertainment Television.