Rule Breaker Snacks on Shark Tank: Here’s what makes these vegan cookies special and where to buy them

Rule Breaker Snacks will be featured on the upcoming episode of Shark Tank and they’re a miracle for those who have a sweet tooth.

Shark Tank has featured other health foods like Peekaboo organic ice cream and Electra sports drink, but Rule Breaker Snacks is unique in its own right.

They are called Rule Breaker Snacks because they are everything a brownie isn’t supposed to be.

Rule Breaker Snacks are vegan, plant-based brownies and blondies. Not only are they healthy, but they are also allergy-friendly and contain no wheat, tree nuts, peanuts, dairy, eggs, soy, fish, or shellfish.

As per the snack’s website, “Rule Breaker Snacks break all the rules (no flour! no eggs! no butter!). Chickpeas (that’s right, beans) are the first ingredient. But our soft-baked treats are so chewy and delicious, you’d never know.”

The site features four flavors of brownies and blondies including Mint Chocolate Brownie, Birthday Cake, Deep Chocolate Brownie, and Chocolate Chunk Blondie.

How Rule Breaker Snacks got started

Rule Breaker Snacks founder Nancy Kalish hails from Brooklyn, New York.

Nancy explains on the site that like her Rule Breaker Snacks, she is a contradiction.

“As a former health journalist and certified health coach, I had learned exactly how to eat healthy. Trouble is, I’ve always had a very unhealthy sweet tooth (we’re talking dessert for breakfast),” Nancy confesses.

She wanted to merge her two passions to satisfy her sweet tooth in a healthy way.

“I had read about brownies made from black beans on the internet. And I thought, okay, beans are healthy. So I whipped some up. Well, those first black bean brownies were awful–they tasted like beans, they even smelled like beans. But they had that luscious brownie texture,” she explains. “So I kept at it, tweaking my recipe, switched to chickpeas, and I ate a LOT of brownies. Finally, after a year, I had created the perfect recipe with no beany taste.”

And that is how Rule Breaker Snacks came to be.

Where you can buy Rule Breaker Snacks

Rule Breaker Snacks can be found in almost any health food store throughout America.

Some of these include major chains like Whole Foods, Kroger and Wegmans.

They also can be found in smaller stores.

The Rule Breaker Snacks site has a tracker to help customers find them in a store near them that lists over 2,400 stores.

Those who don’t want to leave their house can also order snack packs directly from the site. The site even has a special Shark Tank sampler that will be featured on the episode.

Additionally, Rule Breaker Snacks has been featured on the Today show. It has also been featured in numerous outlets including Good Housekeeping, Reader’s Digest, and Star.

Shark Tank airs Fridays at 8/7c on ABC.