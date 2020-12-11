Peekaboo on Shark Tank: What makes this organic ice cream special and where can you buy it?

Peekaboo on Shark Tank has fans talking. The hit ABC reality TV show features organic ice cream, increasing viewers’ questions about what it is and where to buy it.

Shark Tank has become the place for small businesses and entrepreneurs to go to help grow their companies. Some ideas leave the sharks speechless that such a product came to fruition. Other ideas are so intriguing the sharks end up in a bidding war with each other.

Peekaboo falls into the mega-hit category. Let’s take a look at this food item that has certainly piqued Shark Tank fans’ interest.

Sign up for our newsletter!

What makes Peekaboo ice cream special?

According to the website, mom of three, Jessica Weiss Levison created the concept of combining ice cream and veggies in 2019 to get her children to eat more vegetables. Jessica knew her way around ice cream, having owned a shop in Miami for over ten years.

She began sneaking various vegetables into her homemade pints of ice cream as a way to give her children more nutrition in a delicious treat. Soon the ice cream pioneer created a couple of new products to sell in her ice cream shop.

Jessica’s ice cream began such a hit she launched Peekaboo Ice Cream and Hidden Veggies. There are nine flavors made with all-natural ingredients and they are also gluten-free.

The delicious flavors available to eat are Vanilla with Hidden Zucchini, Strawberry with Hidden Carrot, Mint Chip with Hidden Spinach, Cotton Candy with Hidden Beet, Chocolate with Hidden Cauliflower, Unicorn with Hidden Zucchini, Cookie Dough with Hidden Zucchini, Strawberry sorbet with Hidden Tomato, and Mango sorbet with Hidden Squash.

One reason Jessica chose to use ice cream was to eliminate the stress of fighting with her kids to eat their vegetables. Plus, it makes the children happy, and the parents feel good about letting their little ones eat ice cream.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Peekaboo Ice Cream (@eatpeekaboo)

Where can Peekaboo ice cream be bought?

The best way to buy the delicious treat is at Jessica’s ice cream shop in Miami. However, those who don’t live in the area have plenty of options, including Amazon, where there are plenty of prime deals.

Peekaboo often has various store pop-ups throughout the country where interested consumers can buy the ice cream. Due to the coronavirus pandemics, the pop-ups have not been as frequent.

Last but not least, all flavors can be purchased on the Peekaboo website. Individual pints and six-pack pints can be bought and shipped in 48 states.

Sorry, Alaska and Hawaii residents, the ice cream does not ship there just yet.

Jessica and Peekaboo are taking the ice cream world by storm. She hopes one of the sharks will help the entrepreneur expand her business so the organic ice cream can be in stores everywhere.

Shark Tank airs Fridays at 8/7c on ABC.