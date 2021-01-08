Electra on Shark Tank: Here’s what makes this sports drink special and where you can buy it

There are so many different sports drinks out there, so what makes Electra different? The Sharks will find out tonight!

Fran Harris with Electra will appear on Shark Tank to pitch her line of beverages.

Fran was in the WNBA in the late ’90s. She knows a lot about different sports drinks and wanted to make a healthier version.

She decided to make Electra, which is a healthy sports drink that launched in fall 2020.

Electra is a healthier sports drink option

The current Electra flavors are Passion Punch, Litty Lemonade, and Oh Yeah! Orange. While orange and lemonade are fairly obvious flavors, the Passion Punch is said to have a berry flavor.

The drinks boast antioxidants, vitamins, electrolytes, and less sugar and calories than other sports drinks. They are made using watermelon water.

Electra is sweetened with a zero-calorie sweetener called NCZ Sweet. It has a low glycemic index which makes it safe for diabetics.

The sweetener is produced from the clean fermentation of sustainable sugarcane.

It also contains sea salt, coconut water concentrate, watermelon concentrate, potassium, magnesium, vitamin B, C, and D. Watermelon water and coconut water are natural electrolytes and have great hydration properties.

It is low calorie and low sugar

They come in 16 oz bottles and are 60 calories per bottle. They have zero added sugars and contain 9 grams of sugar.

Electra is already working on another product, which will likely be enticing for the Sharks.

They are currently finalizing formulas for powders and should be ready in Spring 2020, according to their website.

Will the Sharks bite on this product? They will definitely have to taste it!

In honor of appearing on Shark Tank, they are offering a 15 percent discount on all products on the website.

You can purchase a variety box to try all of the flavors or a box of each individual flavor.

They also offer merchandise if you want to show your love for sports drinks.

Right now, the drinks are only available to purchase online but perhaps if the Sharks like the idea they will roll out to stores very soon.

Shark Tank airs on Fridays at 8/7c on ABC.