Jenn Harley, the ex of Jersey Shore star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, is currently involved in a rehabilitation program says her rep. Pic credit: @jennharley/Instagram

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s ex, Jenn Harley, is reportedly seeking help after her latest arrest.

According to a report published by TMZ, the real estate broker, who shares a daughter with Ronnie named Ariana, is taking charge of her health by checking into rehab.

Jenn’s rep, Gina Rodriguez shared a statement to the news outlet, which read, “Jenn Harley has decided to check into a Las Vegas rehab facility to seek treatment for her alcohol dependency. She made the decision to get help because she wants to be the best parent she can be for her children.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Her rep said that Jenn has entered a 28-day program which started July 17 and that it was her idea to go in order to be a better mother to her two children. She has an older son as well as her daughter with Ronnie.

In late June, Jenn was charged with domestic battery and assault with a deadly weapon after she reportedly pointed a gun at her boyfriend in Las Vegas.

Her representative claimed Jenn is looking forward to a fresh start once she finishes the rehab program.

Jenn Harley has a history of trouble with the law

Jenn Harley has a history of trouble with the law stemming back four years. Pic credit: @jennharley/Instagram

This is not Jenn’s first brush with the law. In 2018, on an episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, Harley lunged at Ronnie, but security held her back. The police investigated the incident but made no arrests.

She was also arrested in 2018 for allegedly dragging Ronnie with a car during a fight as he attempted to exit the vehicle. Ronnie reportedly demanded Harley pull over, at which point she allegedly took off driving while he was caught in the seat belt.

On New Year’s Eve 2019, Jenn and Ronnie fought in a club in Las Vegas. He filed a battery report against her several days thereafter. In January 2020, Jenn allegedly assaulted Ronnie after she poked him in the eye with an eyeliner she found in the trash.

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jenn Harley still have a contentious relationship

Jenn Harley and her ex-Ronnie still have a contentious relationship. Pic credit: @jennharley/Instagram

In late April, following an arrest for Ortiz-Magro took to his Instagram story to vent his frustration against Jenn Harley just days following his latest arrest on a domestic violence allegation.

Monsters & Critics previously reported that Ronnie’s accusations came in retaliation after Jenn spoke about his most recent arrest. Ronnie wrote in his Instagram stories, “Jen Harley, the alcoholic drug addict that I tried to change and make better, shame on me.” The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star would later delete that statement.

Ronnie has since found love with Saffire Matos, a Staten Island, New York native who works as a cosmetician. The couple became engaged in June of this year. Ronnie announced in May that he would temporarily step back from filming the MTV series to work on his mental health.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.