Robin Hibbard of The Challenge: Mark Long says former castmate is ‘in a bad place’ right now with addiction

Robin Hibbard and Mark Long in The Challenge: Battle of the Exes season. Pic credit: Paramount+

After appearing in a season of MTV’s The Real World, Robin Hibbard became a returning cast member for many seasons of The Challenge and even appeared in several finals.

However, her last appearance was in The Challenge: Battle of the Exes season in 2012, and based on comments from Mark Long, she’s been struggling with addiction issues in recent years.

The four-time Challenge champion opened up about the topic during the Death, Taxes, and Bananas podcast, saying Robin is “in a bad place” and even mentioning a castmate’s recent visit to offer her some help.

Mark Long speaks about castmate’s addiction

This month, the Godfather Mark Long was amongst the featured guests on Johnny Bananas’ Death, Taxes, and Bananas podcast. They reminisced over their past seasons on the show, how much fun they had, and how great the casting was.

That included Mark and Bananas talking about “perfect casts” in terms of having the all-time best personalities in them. Bananas said for him it was Battle of the Exes in 2012, his and Mark’s first season together.

During that season, Bananas partnered with ex Camila Nakagawa, while Mark teamed up with his ex, Robin Hibbard. Bananas brought up how difficult it was to work with Robin for strategies, saying she had the “memory of a goldfish” and typically voted however the last person she talked to said to vote.

After speaking about an incident during the season where Bananas poured hot sauce on her and Robin put a hex on him, Mark got serious in talking about his castmate.

“I want to say this because it’s sad. I’ve been getting a lot of messages about Robin and I wanted to speak on that a little bit. She’s in a bad place and just I think the addiction has really taken a hold of her in a terrible way. I know a lot of people have tried to reach out including her parents and her husband. I hope someone can get to her and convince her to get help. I know deep down she probably wants it,” Mark shared on Bananas’ podcast.

He went on to say it was heartbreaking to see his castmate in such a bad place right now.

The Challenge castmate checked on Robin recently

While speaking with Johnny Bananas, Mark also mentioned that one of their OG castmates may have stopped by to offer Robin some help.

“I think Jisela [Delgado] from my original All Stars was in Tampa and actually saw her one day and talked to her, offered some help. I just hope because she was just such a polarizing character for our group…I’m hoping that she can come out of this dark place not only for her own self but for her husband and her kids,” Mark said.

Robin’s reality television debut came back on MTV’s The Real World: San Diego in 2004 before joining The Challenge. Her first Challenge season also came in 2004 with Battle of the Sexes 2. She’d end up appearing in nine seasons and reached three finals during those seasons.

Robbin Hibbard, 41, is currently married to Bryan Coulter and lists her name as “Robin Coulter-Hibbard” on her private Instagram account. She had her first child, a son, in July 2005. According to an MTV report, Robin welcomed her second child, a daughter, in January 2015.

The Challenge is currently on hiatus on MTV and is expected to return in 2022. The Challenge: All Stars episodes are available on Paramount Plus.