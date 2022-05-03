Robert Springs and Anny Francisco call out clickbait pages talking about the passing of their son

Robert Spring and Anny Francisco bashed social media pages engaging in clickbait over their son’s death. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance couple Robert Springs and Anny Francisco announced the tragic news that they had lost their 7-month-old baby boy Adriel on April 21, 2022.

Since then, the couple has posted photos and videos of their son leading up to his final days which different clickbait Instagram pages have been trying to take advantage of.

Both Robert and Anny called out those bloggers and accounts that have been using information about their son’s passing to drive clicks and profit for themselves.

The outraged parents in mourning condmened those pages for having no respect and for spreading lies about the situation.

90 Day Fiance viewers first met Robert and Anny on Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance. Since then, the couple has been staples of Pillow Talk and have appeared on 90 Day Bares All, What Now?, and 90 Day Diaries.

Robert Springs and Anny Francisco bashed social media pages engaging in clickbait over their son’s death

Since Robert and Anny announced the devastating news of their son Adriel’s passing, social media pages have been active in covering the situation. However, not all of them appear to have proper intentions regarding the sensitive and emotional topic.

Clickbait pages on Instagram have been trying to profit from the heart-wrenching circumstances and Robert and Anny took a stand against it.

Through their Instagram stories, both Robert and Anny spoke out against these pages.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Anny showed an account she accused of making money from her son’s death and said, “People doesn’t have respect for nothing this blogger and other used my baby death for make money. Please report those pages.”

Anny showed another page using clickbait in the next story and added, “Report that page please. Help my baby need respect.

Robert wrote a message in his stories saying, “This goes out to all those bloggers out there that are lying you know nothing of the passing of my son. Stop lying to the people with your pathetic swipe ups.”

Robert and Anny spoke out against clickbait. Pic credit: @anny_dr02/robert90days7/Instagram

The 90 Day Fiance community has been supportive of Robert Spring and Anny Francisco

Aside from the issues around social media pages promoting clickbait around Adriel’s death, Robert and Anny have received an outpouring of support from their fellow castmates and 90 Day fans.

Many have offered condolences and continued comforting messages to Robert and Anny during this difficult time.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.