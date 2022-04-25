Anny and Robert receive outpouring of support from 90 Day Fiance cast following son Adriel’s passing

Robert and Anny received support from their 90 Day Fiance castmates. Pic credit: @anny_dr02/Instagram

Robert Springs and Anny Francisco received an outpouring of support from their fellow 90 Day Fiance castmates following the death of their son Adriel.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Anny and Robert’s 7-month-old son Adriel passed away last week.

Following Adriel’s untimely death, Anny shared several photos of his last hours before heading into surgery.

Anny didn’t give details about the cause of Adriel’s death, but she hinted that he had issues with his heart.

“He was a fighter… his heart couldn’t take it,” Anny’s caption read, in part, on her post announcing Adriel’s passing.

Anny and Robert have received an overwhelmingly supportive response from their 90 Day Fiance castmates after Anny shared Adriel’s last photos on Instagram.

Pic credit: @anny_dr02/Instagram

90 Day Fiance cast showers Anny and Robert with their condolences

The comments section of Anny’s post, where she shared Adriel’s last photos, was flooded with condolences.

One of Anny’s fellow Spanish-speaking 90 Day Fiance castmates, Larissa Lima, left a message in Spanish, which translates in English to, “Sometimes we don’t understand God’s decisions, but I know He will comfort your heart.”

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Another 90 Day Fiance star whose native language is Spanish, Armando Rubio, left a message in Spanish which translates in English to, “Beautiful little angel, hugs and a lot of strength for you.”

Pic credit: @anny_dr02/Instagram

“No mother deserves to go through this, may God comfort her heart,” wrote Juliana Custodio.

Anny’s husband Robert shared a heartbreaking comment that read, “💔😭 my life hurts.”

Pic credit: @anny_dr02/Instagram

Anny and Robert also share their nearly-2-year-old daughter, Brenda Aaliyah, as well as Robert’s son Bryson, from a previous relationship.

The couple welcomed their son Adriel in September 2021 after announcing earlier that spring Anny was expecting their second child.

Robert shares significance of the number 7 following Adriel’s passing

Robert has remained mostly quiet since his son’s passing but shared a message on Instagram, explaining the significance of the number seven in his son’s life.

“Words can’t express how I feel this hurts alot I’m confused,” Robert captioned his post. The first slide read, “The 777 angel number is a very special number indeed. It’s a sign that the universe is with you and is supporting you on your spiritual path — especially when you may be doubting your chosen path. It also means that you are wise, and have been given messages in your life to help others in their own life challenges.”

A second slide explained the significance: “My 7th child born on the 7th day left us in 7 months.” We continue to keep Anny, Robert, and their loved ones in our thoughts during this difficult time.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.