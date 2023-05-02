Rishi Singh defends Jen Boecher after 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers take aim

Rishi Singh is defending his woman, Jen Boecher, against, well, every single negative thing that viewers have said about her.

Jen reposted the lengthy letter that the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star wrote to viewers, pretty much scolding them because Jen was upset about being bashed online.

Jen has been feeling the heat after she packed up and left the US for India to be with Rishi — despite his decision to keep their two-year romance a secret from his family.

Viewers instantly had flashbacks of another couple with a very similar story–age difference and all– Jenny and Sumit.

However, Rishi and Jen are not happy with those comparisons, and to be fair their 14-year age difference is nothing compared to the 30-year gap between Jenny and Sumit.

We have a strong feeling that Jen was particularly offended by that, so when Rishi shared his “public service announcement!” she quickly reposted it on her page.

He started the message by saying, “Dear fans, I do not like to see Jen upset, and she is VERY UPSET by the DMs & condemnation about some things that i should have cleared up a long time ago.”

The first thing he cleared up was the assumption that Jen knows nothing about his culture.

“Jen has been coming to India since 2014 and is very familiar with the general Indian culture,” said Rishi.

Rishi Singh urges 90 Day Fiance viewers to give Jen a break

During his lengthy Instagram post, the 32-year-old also addressed the latest episode involving Jen’s friends.

They decided to take matters into their own hands and dropped the shocker on Rishi’s parents, telling them that the couple was engaged.

Clearly, Rishi’s family needed some time to process that information since they didn’t even know that he was in a relationship with Jen. Meanwhile, they were frantically scouting out wives for him in India.

However, while viewers might have felt the troublesome friends had no right to share that information, Rishi is not blaming them.

“Regardless of when my family found out about the engagement, there would have had issues with the age difference. Her friends did me a favor,” confessed the model.

Rishi Singh slams those Jenny and Sumit comparisons

Another thing that Rishi addressed in his post was those pecky Jenny and Sumit comparisons.

“Why are people lumping ALL Indians and ALL Americans into the same categories?” He asked in the message, reasoning that not all Indian people are the same and not all Americans are the same.

Rishi called it “ridiculous and small-minded” to assume that his relationship with Jen mirrors Jenny and Sumit’s situation simply because he’s Indian and Jen is American.

“They are absolutely wonderful people but THEY ARE NOT US,” affirmed Rishi.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 4 airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.