RHOSLC: Whitney Rose says being shunned by the Mormon church was ‘painful’

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Whitney Rose opens up on how she felt the Mormon community turned its back on her.

She discusses her strained relationship with the Mormon church on Up and Adam!

During the episode, Whitney reveals that she wasn’t excommunicated but rather her husband, Justin Rose was.

Whitney explains that she asked to leave the church but her request was denied. She then adds that the main reason she wanted to be removed was that the church would get rid of her records and paperwork.

She explains that being shunned was difficult due to her history with the Mormon Church.

“It was painful because I had committed my entire life to the church,” Whitney shares. “I didn’t have sex. I didn’t drink. I didn’t do all these certain things. I wore all this modest clothing…At a young age, the time that you’re supposed to be, like, having fun and breaking the rules and I didn’t. I stayed the course and was very devout to the church.”

She explains that, at the time, Justin was excommunicated and she left the church, they had felt “thrown away.”

Whitney’s struggles with the church before she left

She mentions that she had started challenging the Mormon church before she met her husband Justin.

She explains that she started questioning right around the time she graduated high school.

“When I decided, ‘Oh I wanna take a step back.’… Everyone was like, ‘Ok, then you’re done.’ Meaning my ward family…it’s like your community, family, my friends,” Whitney reveals. “I had to start over and all just because I was challenging what I believe.”

“I wasn’t challenging anyone else,” Whitney adds. “It was what I believe and where I’m at in my life. And that was hard because I didn’t feel heard. I felt like I was being judged and thrown away.”

She still was acting the same and practicing Mormon culture at the time she felt judged but that all changed after she started her “hot romance” with Justin.

Whitney also teases that this will be something viewers will get to hear more about during the upcoming RHOSLC reunion.

Whitney’s controversial marriage

Whitney has admitted that her marriage to Justin is scandalous and controversial.

She and Justin met when they were both married to other people. Despite their marriages, Whitney pursued Justin.

She asked if he was as into her as she was into him. After they agreed the feeling was mutual, they started their steamy affair and ultimately left their respective partners.

While divorce is uncommon in the Mormon church, affairs are even more frowned upon.

During her interview on Up and Adam!, Whitney clarifies that she doesn’t condone cheating and admits that what she did is wrong.

Their marriage ultimately forced them to cut ties with Mormonism. Although Whitney calls the process “painful,” she doesn’t seem to regret her decision to be with Justin.

The Real Housewives Salt Lake City airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on Bravo.