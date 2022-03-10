RHOSLC star Jen Shah reveals new line of ‘not guilty’ merch ahead of fraud trial 

Jen Shah has dropped new “not guilty” merchandise ahead of her federal fraud case. Pic credit: Bravo

Jen Shah says she’s innocent and is backing that up with new merch.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star dropped a new range of branded clothing ahead of part three of the RHOSLC Reunion with designs featuring Jen’s likeness and phrases like “not guilty” and “#freejenshah.”

Fans can pick up the line of Shah Squad® Merchandise as Jen waits for her trial on federal fraud and money laundering charges, on which she maintains her innocence.

RHOSLC star Jen Shah’s new ‘not guilty’ merchandise

One shirt features Jen Shah with braids and a fur jacket, the outfit she wore when she was arrested during Season 2 filming. The back of the shirt says “Not Guilty #freejenshah.”

The new clothing is sold with Rebel P Customs and ranges from $25 for a unisex t-shirt to $120 for a satin baseball jacket.

Jen Shah shared the news about the range in a video on her Instagram, where she told fans she had partnered with the brand and showed images of some of the designs.

Jen Shah’s new “not guilty” merch. Pic credit: rebelpcustoms.com

In the clip, Jen gives a short introduction and greets her Shah Squad. Then, the video cuts to loud music and bright colors as the new designs flash.

Her castmate Meredith Marks seemingly approved and left a pink heart emoji in the comments.

Pic credit: @jenshah/Instragram

Why was RHOSLC star Jen Shah arrested?

RHOSLC star Jen Shah was arrested on federal charges during Season 2 of filming. She’s being charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering.

The Hulu original series The Housewife & the Shah Shocker detailed the claims against her.

The Salt Lake City Housewives React to Jen Shah's Arrest | RHOSLC After Show S2 E10 | Bravo

Watch this video on YouTube

According to allegations from the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Jen and her assistant, Stuart Smith, were claimed to have “defrauded hundreds of victims” across the country. The pair were accused of being part of a telemarketing scheme motivated by “greed” that allegedly targeted victims over 55 years old.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, “The services sold were of no value and of no real benefit to the customer.”

Stuart Smith, who appeared on Season 1 as Shah’s first assistant, originally pleaded not guilty. In November, Smith changed his plea to guilty awaiting sentencing.

Jen’s trial was recently pushed back from this month to July 2022. She faces up to 50 years in prison if convicted but is pleading not guilty.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.