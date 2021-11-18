RHOSLC star gets her own special — Jen Shah’s legal trouble to be featured on ABC News original

Jen Shah gets her own Hulu documentary. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah is about the get the Erika Jayne treatment in the form of her own Hulu special. Much like the RHOBH star, ABC has produced a documentary on Jen following her recent arrest for a nationwide telemarketing scheme.

Last year, Jen and her assistant Stuart Smith were arrested, and some of that has been playing out on the show. While cameras didn’t capture the moment Jen was placed in handcuffs, they did show when the authorities came looking for Jen — who seemed to have been tipped off and quickly left before they arrived.

The authorities eventually caught up with the RHOSLC star. She was arrested and charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Hulu documentary features Jen Shah and her alleged crimes

A few months ago, Hulu released a documentary on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne and her legal woes, titled The Housewife & the Hustler.

Now Jen is getting the same treatment with her own documentary titled The Housewife & the Shah Shocker. The Hulu original, produced by ABC News Studio, is set to air on November 29 and will delve deeper into her “alleged involvement in a long-running telemarketing scheme that preyed on the elderly.”

This new chapter in the Housewives series “explores these allegations in contrast with the wealthy, successful businesswoman and ‘marketing executive’ Shah portrayed on the reality show.”

Much like Erika Jayne’s documentary, former RHOBH cast member Dana Wilkey will also give commentary as well as other people who knew Jen, “including her childhood classmate Beth Hahne and her aunt Lehua Vincent.”

Additionally, “In a rare interview, Shah’s former designer Koa Johnson opens up about his brief time working for her.”

Jen Shah’s alleged victims speak out in Hulu documentary

The Hulu documentary about The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star will also feature alleged victims speaking out against the embattled reality TV personality.

“Interviews with alleged victims Penny Jo Pucket and Marie Walker reveal how they were duped by several companies involved in the alleged scam and the damage that wreaked havoc in their lives, while law enforcement breaks down the inner workings of the alleged scam.”

Other Housewives commentators are also featured in the documentary, including The Bravo Docket podcast hosts who discuss Jen’s “controversial persona and the early confusion from fans around Shah’s wealth, employment, and need for multiple assistants, including Stuart Smith, who was also arrested in connection with the alleged scheme.”

Jen Shah and Stuart Smith have both entered “not guilty” pleas to the charges against them.

Check out the trailer for The Housewife & the Shah Shocker below.

The Housewife & the Shah Shocker begins streaming Monday, November 29, on Hulu.