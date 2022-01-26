RHOSLC: Jennie Nguyen says she’s ready to speak her truth but viewers don’t want to hear it

Jennie Nguyen plans to speak out after being fired from RHOSLC. Pic credit: Natalie Cass/Bravo

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jennie Nguyen has broken her silence after Bravo announced she was fired for a slew of racially insensitive posts. Now, she is ready to speak her truth and will do so and take questions afterward.

Jennie made the announcement on social media, but no one wants to hear her explanation judging by the response. It will be interesting to see how Jennie plans to explain the negative memes and posts that she shared on her Facebook page bashing the Black Lives Matter movement.

She has already admitted that the Facebook page in question does belong to her and that she did share the resurfaced posts between 2019 and 2020.

The newly-axed RHOSLC star issued an apology, but viewers weren’t buying it, and they are not interested in hearing what else she has to say either.

Jennie Nguyen says she’s ready to speak her truth

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star finally spoke out after being fired by Bravo. The network got tons of backlash for taking so long to speak on the matter and fire the newbie after her posts came to light.

The 44-year-old recently sent out a tweet, but based on the responses from followers, people have no interest in hearing her side of the story.

“I will be finally speaking my truth tomorrow now that I am allowed to. I will be taking questions after!” she wrote.



RHOSLC viewers not intersted in Jennie Nguyen’s explanation

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star didn’t get the response she anticipated after announcing she was ready to speak her truth about the resurfaced racially insensitive posts.

At this point, viewers have no interest in what Jennie has to say, and the responses to her tweet proved just that.

“The best thing for you right now is to just go quietly. There is nothing for you to say that will salvage your ‘character,'” retorted one Twitter user. “You really have ‘said’ enough…”



One commenter added, “Jennie not only did you post those abhorrent things but then you doubled down saying you were the victim of racism via Mary. Just stop. There is nothing for you to save here. It’s over.”



“STOP. Your ‘truth’ was captured in your words. THEY WERE YOUR WORDS. That was your truth and this is you being held accountable for YOUR TRUTH. This is not a misunderstanding,” wrote someone else.



Will you be tuning in to hear what Jennie Nguyen has to say?

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs on Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.