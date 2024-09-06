RHOSLC fans criticize cast for still talking about Monica Garcia: ‘Bring her back’

When The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City returns for its highly-anticipated fifth season later this month, it will be without Monica Garcia.

The one-and-done cast member made waves when she joined in Season 4 and quickly ruffled feathers by calling out anyone who got under her skin.

Instead of trying to fit in with the ladies, she rudely commented about most of them.

It was refreshing for someone not to try to fit in because, having watched more seasons of Real Housewives than I care to admit, new additions typically try to fit in with the existing ladies.

Despite being a breath of fresh air, Monica’s time on the show was concluded after being revealed to be a part of a social media page trolling the cast for years.

As a result, Monica could not move forward with the ladies and was not asked to return.

The news is controversial because, to an extent, Monica was the reason the show was so popular last season.

Bravo doesn’t want people to forget Monica

To promote the new season of RHOSLC, Bravo shared a video of the ladies reacting to the iconic moment in Bermuda in which Heather Gay told the rest of the ladies about Monica’s affiliation with the social media account.

Instead of being hyped up for the new season, fans flocked to the comments section to wonder why Monica wasn’t asked back and whether or not the ladies would talk about her this season.

“Still got Monica in their mouths, she is the star of this show bring her back,” wrote one fan.

Another wondered if the “whole season” would be about the ladies rehashing what Monica did to them.

“Bring her back she’s the only interesting thing on this franchise!” the fan exclaimed.

“And yet they collectively outcasted the woman who gave them their most iconic moment,” wrote another angry viewer.

Another fan felt the returning ladies should thank Monica for “giving them their one and only mainstream moment they’ll ever have.”

RHOSLC fans want Monica Garcia back. Pic credit: @bravotv/Instagram

Fans want Monica back

RHOSLC is one of those shows that almost manages to beat the odds.

It was hard to imagine the show topping the Jen Shah legal drama, but it did so with the addition of Monica, who helped RHOSLC reach a new audience.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 5 premieres Wednesday, September 18, 2024, at 8/7c on Bravo. Stream Seasons 1-4 on Peacock.